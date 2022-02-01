One student dead, another injured in Richfield, Minnesota, shooting, police chief says

(CNN) One student is dead and one injured after a shooting at a school in Richfield, Minnesota, officials announced Tuesday.

"This is a tragic day in the city of Richfield," Police Chief Jay Henthorne said during a news conference.

The shooting occurred just after noon on Tuesday at the South Education Center, the chief said, and when officers arrived they found two students who had been shot on a sidewalk outside of the school.

The suspects fled the scene immediately after the shooting, the chief said.

Both students were taken to a nearby medical center and one of the students succumbed to his injuries, the chief added.

Read More