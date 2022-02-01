Sole survivor of capsized boat off Florida coast recalls harrowing ordeal of losing his sister and spending days at sea

(CNN) The sole survivor of a boat that capsized off the coast of Florida last week lost his sister at sea and spent harrowing days fighting to survive, he told reporters at a news conference on Monday.

Colombian national Juan Esteban Montoya, 22, was traveling with his sister Maria Camila Montoya, 18, and about 38 other immigrants from different countries, he told CNN en Espanol.

Montoya chose to make the trip to the US by boat because it was safer than traveling through Mexico and he and his sister wanted to reunite with their US-based mother, who joined him at Monday's news conference in Fort Pierce, Florida.

He was determined to survive so he could tell his parents what happened to his sister, he said. "It hurts me so, so, so much losing her, because I spent all the energy I could when I didn't have any, looking for her," he said, speaking in Spanish. "It was impossible to find her."

Hours after they left the Bahamas, the boat capsized after its motor stopped working and waves crashed into the vessel filling it with water, he said.

