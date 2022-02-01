With the Cincinnati Bengals making the Super Bowl, area school districts are canceling classes the Monday after the game

(CNN) Staying up late on Super Bowl Sunday to watch the game has notoriously left plenty of football fans needing a day to recover, win or lose.

For long-suffering supporters of the Cincinnati Bengals -- who are playing in their first title game in more than 30 years -- the opportunity for students and educators to sleep in has arrived as the Cincinnati Public Schools district has given the following Monday off.

"In honor of the Bengal's first Super Bowl appearance since 1988, CPS will not have school on Monday, February 14!" the district tweeted . "Staff and students will have the day off to celebrate what we believe will be our city's first-ever Super Bowl victory! #WhoDey"

Other districts in the area are also canceling classes, including the Ross Local School District in Butler County, according to Superintendent Chad Konkle.

Super Bowl Monday

Wanting the day off after the Super Bowl has become a recurring theme for sports fans, particularly in places starved for a title-winning team.

