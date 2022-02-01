(CNN) Two synagogues in Chicago were vandalized over the weekend and someone is in custody, officials said, as American Jewish communities remain on edge over anti-Semitic incidents, including last month's hostage-taking at a Texas synagogue.

A person of interest in the Chicago cases has been in custody since Sunday but had not been charged as of late Monday afternoon, a Chicago Police spokesperson told CNN.

"We were packing food at our food bank for Russian seniors and Holocaust survivors, and as we walk outside, we see a swastika on the building," Rabbi Levi Notik of the F.R.E.E. Synagogue told CNN.

A young man was "jumped" around the same time the swastika was noticed Sunday, Notik said. He sustained minor injuries.

Another synagogue less than 2 miles away also was vandalized over the weekend, according to a woman who answered the phone at Yeshivas Meor Hatorah-Chicago.