Ready to get your young kids vaccinated?

(CNN) Pfizer and BioNTech are requesting emergency use authorization from the FDA for their Covid-19 vaccine for kids age 6 months up to 5 years. That means the shots could be available by the end of the month.

Parents, are you ready? Are you planning on getting your young children vaccinated as soon as possible, or will you hold off? Have you been avoiding any activities out of fear your children would get Covid-19? What will the vaccine mean for your family?