Former Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores sues NFL and 3 NFL teams alleging racial discrimination

(CNN) Brian Flores, the former head coach of the Miami Dolphins, filed a lawsuit Tuesday against the NFL, the New York Giants, the Denver Broncos and the Miami Dolphins organizations alleging racial discrimination.

Flores, who is Black, says in his lawsuit that the Giants interviewed him for their vacant head coaching job under disingenuous circumstances, as Flores had found out three days before his interview that the Giants had already decided to hire Brian Daboll.

Flores says he learned this after receiving a congratulatory text message from New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick that was sent in error.

"Sounds like you have landed -- congrats!!" Belichick texted to Flores, according to screen grabs of the conversation presented in Flores' lawsuit.

"Did you hear something I didn't hear?" Flores replied.

