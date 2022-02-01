Mason Greenwood: Police granted more time to continue questioning Manchester United player

(CNN) UK police have been granted more time to continue questioning a man in his 20s -- who is reported to be Manchester United football player Mason Greenwood -- according to a statement by Greater Manchester Police on Tuesday.

"Detectives have been granted further additional time to speak to a man in his 20s who was arrested on suspicion of rape and assault of a woman," said the statement.

The extension was authorized by the Magistrates' court and the man will remain in custody for questioning until Wednesday, according to the press release. The police have said they will not confirm any names of victims or potential offenders.

"Following enquiries so far, he has since been further arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and threats to kill," the statement added.

The 20-year-old Greenwood was suspended by his club, Manchester United, on Sunday after allegations of domestic violence and abuse emerged online.

