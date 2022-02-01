CNN Underscored reviews financial products such as credit cards and bank accounts based on their overall value, but does not review all financial companies or all available financial offers. We may receive compensation for sending traffic to partner sites, such as CreditCards.com, and this compensation may impact how and where links appear on this site. Terms apply to American Express benefits and offers. Enrollment may be required for select American Express benefits and offers. Visit americanexpress.com to learn more.

Trust us — a vacation to Hawaii is always a good choice. Between the weather, culture, food, landscape and miles upon miles of sandy beaches, you’ll have a terrific time visiting the 50th state.

Plus, with cheap airfare right now, it may be as good a time as ever to book your trip to Hawaii. We’re seeing much lower-than-average fares to several Hawaiian hotspots from West Coast gateways from just $176.99 round trip per person.

We’re seeing the cheapest fares from Los Angeles (LAX), San Jose (SJC), San Francisco (SFO) and San Diego (SAN) to three Hawaiian destinations: Honolulu (HNL), Kahului in Maui (OGG) and Kona (KOA). Most of the lowest fares are Alaska Airlines’ Saver tickets, which means you’ll be allowed to take a carry-on bag on board but you’ll have to pay more to reserve a seat and check a bag.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

The fares are scattered throughout February and March 2022, so if you’re looking for a vacation sometime soon, this could be a great option. Additionally, some of the cheapest fares include weekend travel dates — ideal if you’re not flexible with your travel plans.

Keep in mind that even if you feel comfortable traveling right now, Covid-19 restrictions may change at any moment. At this time, Hawaii requires that domestic travelers follow all Safe Travels Hawaii protocols, which means that you must upload proof of vaccination or have a negative test result prior to departure. You can find the full rules here.

We recommend booking either directly through the airline or via an online travel agent like Priceline, Expedia or Travelocity.

Here are some examples of the cheap Hawaii flights you can book right now.

San Francisco to Kahului for $176.99 round trip Alaska Airlines

Los Angeles to Kahului for $177 round trip Alaska Airlines

San Diego to Kona for $197 round trip Alaska Airlines

San Jose to Honolulu for $197 round trip Alaska Airlines

Los Angeles to Honolulu for $197 round trip Alaska Airlines

San Diego to Kahului for $197 round trip Hawaiian Airlines

Where to stay in Hawaii

Once you’ve arrived in Hawaii, you’ll need somewhere to stay, and the islands are known for being on the pricier side. But fear not! There are budget hotel options to be found so you don’t have to worry about breaking the bank.

Check out these hotels for your stay in Maui.

At the higher end of the price spectrum, this property offers all the luxury amenities you need, including three swimming pools and three on-site restaurants.

This property has a full-service spa on site, as well as a golf course. There’s also a free shuttle service to nearby Anaeho’omalu Bay for a day off the resort.

For someone looking for an all-in-one stay, this is it. The resort offers a full-service spa, five on-site restaurants and a water park.

Four Seasons Maui at Wailea Four Seasons

If you’re heading to Honolulu, check out these hotels for your stay in Hawaii’s capital.

At the higher end of the price spectrum, this property has stunning views overlooking Diamond Head, along with three on-site restaurants, a day spa and a live jazz lounge.

Located in the heart of Waikiki, this property features an exclusive area on the beach, as well as a full-service spa and two outdoor pools.

If you’re looking for beach access, this is a great option. The Moana Surfrider is just steps from the famous Waikiki Beach with a private beach area and also features a freshwater pool.

Royal Hawaiian Marriott

Finally, if you’re heading to Kona, consider a stay at one of these hotels around the island.

At the higher end of the price spectrum, this property has an award-winning golf course as well as seven pools. There are also five dining options at the resort, so you’ll have a hard time running out of options.

This family-friendly resort offers a pool and ocean views, and is within walking distance of plenty of nearby restaurants and activities.

Located on the site where Hawaiian King Kamehameha once lived, the Courtyard offers ocean views while also being walking distance from downtown Kona.

Four Seasons Resort Hualalai Four Seasons

How to book your flights

If your mind is now set on the idea of heading to Hawaii, make sure you book your flight the right way in order to maximize what you’re getting for your purchase. For instance, there are a number of credit cards that earn extra rewards or perks when you book travel with them.

Widely considered the best card for booking flights is The Platinum Card® from American Express. You’ll earn 5 points for every dollar you spend on flights booked directly with an airline or via Amex Travel when you use the Amex Platinum. So if you book the $197 round-trip flight from Los Angeles to Honolulu directly with Alaska Airlines, you’ll earn 935 points from Amex, plus points in Alaska’s Mileage Plan program.

Alternatively, you could book these flights with a card like the Chase Sapphire Reserve®, which earns 3 points per dollar on travel, including flights, and 5 points total on air travel if you purchase through Chase Ultimate Rewards. Then, when you’re ready to book your hotel, you can use the same card to earn 3 points for hotel and home rental bookings, or 10 points total when booking through Ultimate Rewards.

And if you’re planning to book with an online travel agency like Priceline, remember to book your flights with a credit card that earns points on all travel, not just travel booked directly with airlines or via an issuer’s booking portal.

