Burrow started out as a direct-to-consumer (DTC) destination for top-quality stylish sofas, but now the brand is expanding into your sleep space with its first-ever collection of mattresses and bedroom furniture, including a bed, dressers and nightstands.

The new furniture is made with all the quality you’d expect from Burrow, and it’s all designed to be easy to put together yourself (no navigating manuals filled with little blob people performing questionable assembly tasks). Some pieces — like the bed — don’t even require additional tools.

Check out the pieces in the new collection below:

$1,395 at Burrow

Circa Bed With Wood Headboard Burrow

This bed is minimalist and stylish, with clean lines and a solid hardwood frame and headboard. Despite the no-extra-tools assembly, the Circa is designed to be wobble-free — and if the wood headboard isn’t quite your thing, there’s scratch- and stain-resistant upholstered or headboardless versions available too.

From $1,095 at Burrow

Lyric Mattress Burrow

Burrow is entering the DTC mattress game with this hybrid foam and coil mattress. It’s topped with a cooling foam layer. Also handy? Details like handles on each side to make moving easier and gel-infused layers for restful support.

$3,795 at Burrow

Prospect 15-Drawer Tall Dresser Burrow

If you and your S.O. both have a ton of clothes (or if just you do!), this dresser is here for all the storage you need and then some. It also comes in smaller, less expensive versions as well as with coordinating nightstands. For those who need to max out their storage, this is a game changer.

$295 at Burrow

Carta Side Table Burrow

This cleverly designed sliding-top table can come with either straight legs or hairpin, depending on whether you want to go minimalist or midcentury modern.

$105 at Burrow

3-Piece Eucalyptus Sheet Set by Sijo Burrow

Give yourself the gift of a cool night’s sleep with these 100% Tencel Lyocell sheets, which are part of a collaboration with Sijo. Made from sustainably farmed eucalyptus, the trio comes with one fitted sheet, one flat sheet and one pillowcase.