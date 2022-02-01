This super quick, 24-hour sale on Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones is not to be missed — as you can score the newest over-the-ear headphones from Best Buy and Amazon for $50 off.

After testing the Bose QuietComfort 45, we found them to be among the best headphones we’ve tested. They perform particularly well on airplanes and in other noisy places, making them one of the best options for travelers and commuters.

The QC45 offer the best combination of active noise cancellation (ANC), comfort, sound quality and battery life you’ll find in an over-the-ear headphone. Top features include the ability to pair up to two devices and the ambient Aware Mode, which lets outdoor noise bleed in when using ANC. They also have 24-hour battery life and excellent sound performance.

The Bose QuietComfort 45 will easily beat any pair of headphones in terms of build quality, noise cancellation and comfort during all-day use. However, they fall marginally short of the sound quality provided by their chief rival: the Sony WH-1000XM4, which have the best sound and noise cancellation of any over-the-ear headphones.

Read more about the Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones in our full review here.