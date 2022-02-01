There’s nothing like the convenience of working out in the comfort of your own home. However, if the gym clutter is building up or you just don’t have enough space for a big workout machine, there are still plenty of compact, foldable and easily storable gym equipment to help you stay active.

We searched the internet and found equipment that can be stored in the smallest apartments, as well as picks that are not only beloved by reviewers but come from brands we trust. From foldable treadmills and rowers to bikes that act as a work desk, check out these space-saving machines to help you break a sweat.

$1,495 From $1,195 at Mirror

The Mirror Mirror

If you have some floorspace, The Mirror is an amazing device that gives you access to thousands of workouts in the comfort of your own home. It’s extremely thin, barely takes up any room and, most importantly, gives you a great workout. While the price is steep and you need to pay for a monthly subscription, we tried The Mirror ourselves and think it’s worth the investment.

$269.99 at Sharper Image

Portable Rowing Machine Sharper Image

This compact rower folds together for slim storage, and when it’s time for a workout, you can hit major groups like legs and the back with one simple motion.

$14.99 at Amazon

Perfect Fitness Pushup Stands Amazon

With just a little bit of floor space you can get in a hardcore workout with these pushup stands, which can help you maintain your form. Plus, they’re small and can be easily tossed in the closet when you’re pumped out.

$849 From $749 at Treadly

Treadly 2 Treadly

There’s nothing like a treadmill for a quick cardio workout, but if you’re short on space, this super slim and smart treadmill is the ultimate quarantine cardio machine. It’s only 3.7 inches thick so it can be stored nearly anywhere, including under your couch or bed.

$69.98 at Gaiam

Gaiam Performance Dry-Grip Yoga Mat Gaiam

All you need for a killer yoga workout is a little bit of floor space and a nice yoga mat. This one from Gaiam provides support and stability while wicking away moisture so it stays dry and grippy.

$199.99 at Sharper Image

Compact Elliptical Trainer Sharper Image

This shrunken version of a traditional elliptical can be used while sitting down, so it’s perfect for couch sessions when all you want to do is binge Netflix.

$146.98 $197.99 at Target

Escape Fitness Multi Purpose All in 1 Challenging Deck for Total Body Workout Target

This space-saving workout bench has three different positions and can also be used as a box for step workouts. It even has built-in storage space so you can put your other workout gear neatly inside.

$279.99 at Sharper Image

Space Saving Recumbent Exercise Bike with Upper Body Motion Sharper Image

This workout bike has a seat that folds up for easy storage. Plus, it has little pedals for your hands so you can work your upper body as well as your lower body.

$12.95 $16.95 at Amazon

Letsfit Resistance Loop Bands Amazon

Resistance bands are an easy way to get in a good stretch or work out those arm and leg muscles. They’re small enough to roll up and throw in a drawer so they take up virtually no space.

$329.99 at Sharper Image

The Most Space Saving Stationary Bike Sharper Image

For people who are incredibly space-deprived, this ultra-compact stationary bike packs down into a small square measuring 25.5 inches long by 7 inches wide by 23 inches high. It’s super slim so you can tuck it in between furniture, or slide it right into your closet.

$699 at Total Gym Direct

Total Gym Supreme Total Gym Direct

This home gym has 12 levels of resistance and features over 60 exercises. Train all muscle groups for a varying, difficult workout. And the Total Gym Supreme folds up so you can tuck it away when not in use.

$259.99 at Sharper Image

Rodeo Core Exerciser Sharper Image

Hitting your core is easy to forget when working out, but with this compact machine you’ll be able to tone your midsection just by sitting down. By mimicking the motion of horseback riding, it will work your abs, back, glutes and legs.