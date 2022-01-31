There are more than 9,000 types of trees we don't know of yet, study finds

(CNN) A new tropical tree species discovered in Cameroon was recently named after actor and climate advocate Leonardo Di Caprio, who had campaigned against rampant deforestation in the African nation. A new study suggests the world may need to come up with a long list of other climate champions soon, with researchers estimating there are still 9,000 types of trees yet to be discovered, let alone named.

While most people may struggle to name more than a dozen tree species, the study pooled data from around the world to show that there are roughly 73,000 types of trees on Earth, and some 9,200 are unaccounted for.

Almost one-third of the undiscovered tree species are likely to be rare with limited dispersion, said the study authors, making them especially vulnerable to climate change.

In South America, where over 40% of the undiscovered tree species are believed to live, the climate has been historically stable, meaning the flora hasn't evolved to adapt to sudden changes.

But as the climate crisis brings more extreme weather and changes in temperature and precipitation patterns, researchers say these South American trees, in particular, will find it hard to survive.

Read More