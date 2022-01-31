A fire captain in California has died after he was shot at the scene of a blaze

(CNN) A captain in the Stockton, California, fire department has died after a man shot him at the scene of a fire, officials announced at a news conference Monday.

Capt. Max Fortuna and other firefighters responded to a dumpster fire early Monday, Stockton Fire Department Chief Rick Edwards said.

The Engine 2 crew was fighting the fire when they heard gunshots.

"Firefighters quickly transitioned to provide EMS care for their fallen brother and transported him to the local hospital," Edwards said, adding that he was devastated over Fortuna's death.

Fire Capt. Vidal "Max" Fortuna spent 21 years with the department.

"This is my worst nightmare as the fire chief," Edwards said. "This is a very, very sad day as a fire department."

