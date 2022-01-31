The barrage of bullets that killed a Houston-area deputy was captured by his own dash and body-worn cameras, court records show

Houston (CNN) In what would be his last moments, the 12-year veteran deputy constable sat in his squad car minutes after midnight as the driver's door of the car ahead of him opened.

Cpl. Charles Galloway had just made the traffic stop and was trying to contact a dispatcher when a man got out of the white Toyota Avalon.

He turned toward Galloway and pointed at him with what looked like a rifle.

Then, he fired -- again and again -- in Galloway's direction, according to a probable cause document filed in Harris County, Texas, District Court that cites dash and body-worn camera recordings of the barrage. The recordings themselves have not been released.

As bullets penetrated the windshield, Galloway sat in his patrol vehicle's driver's seat. He was hit several times, his own body-worn camera shows, the court documents say.