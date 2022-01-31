Incoming Georgetown Law director on leave after tweets about Biden's Supreme Court plan

(CNN) The incoming executive director for Georgetown University's Center for the Constitution has been placed on administrative leave after social media comments made last week questioning President Joe Biden's intentions for the US Supreme Court vacancy.

Biden last week confirmed that he would make good a campaign promise and nominate a Black woman to replace Justice Stephen Breyer , who announced his retirement last week. There has never been a Black woman on the country's highest court.

Ilya Shapiro, who was to take up his position at Georgetown Law on February 1, tweeted on Wednesday: "(o)bjectively best pick for Biden is Sri Srinivasan," a judge on the US Court of Appeals in the District of Columbia Circuit. Shapiro also described Srinivasan as progressive and smart.

"Even has identity politics benefit of being first Asian (Indian) American," Shapiro wrote. "But alas doesn't fit into latest intersectionality hierarchy so we'll get lesser black woman. Thank heaven for small favors?"

Those tweets have since been deleted.

Read More