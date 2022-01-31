Burnt out and frustrated, Covid-weary Americans try to accept uncertainty as their new normal

(CNN) Heading into the new year, 24-year-old Heather McClintock had hoped she and her fiancé could finally move beyond the stress of the Covid-19 pandemic and focus on their future -- namely their wedding in September.

"I feel really burned out with this whole thing," said McClintock, voicing a sentiment felt by many Americans as she ran errands with fiancé Matthew LaBelle, 28, at a Louisville mall last week. Expressing dismay this is now "year three" of the pandemic, she noted she and LaBelle struggled not just to find at-home tests within an hour of their home in Bedford, Kentucky, but also masks and tools like pulse oximeters that can monitor the oxygen saturation in the blood of loved ones who are sick.

"We knew what was coming and yet it doesn't feel like anybody was prepared for it," said McClintock, who works for a pool service company. "I feel like we, as a people, haven't been set up for success."

Though cases are down across most of the country since reaching a peak, the daily disruptions continue, from the anxiety-provoking scrambles for child care as children are forced to quarantine , to the mundane inconveniences like long lines and shuttered bank branches caused by labor shortages.

In more than two dozen interviews in Kentucky, Texas and California, many who spoke to CNN described frustration, exhaustion and anxiety as they try to accept uncertainty as their new normal. In Washington, DC, White House officials are trying to strike a hopeful tone , with Covid-19 Response Coordinator Jeff Zients arguing last week the US is continuing to "move toward a time when Covid won't disrupt our daily lives." But that future is still difficult for many to envision.

"It's kind of like a never-ending cycle with all the variants and everything," said Gilberto Reyes-Chuela, 24, a college biology student who works at a Hispanic grocery store in Louisville owned by his parents. The mental health toll of daily life is still heavy, he said, from arguments with customers over masking to those who arrive asking for money to help bury relatives who have died.

Gilberto Reyes-Chuela spends most of his time in his parents' grocery store, where he said he noticed a renewed sense of fear among customers during the Omicron surge.

"They'll come in and bring like a little box, and they'll ask for money so they could send the body back to their home country to be buried ... Sometimes you recognize the people and -- this is more of a mental thing -- you realize that life is short," Reyes-Chuela said. "I don't know if we're turning a corner or getting out of it, but I think we're just in a rut."

For some who have chosen to remain unvaccinated, there have been huge life changes. Toccarra Gartin, 39, the mother of a 17-year-old and 4-year-old from Floyd County, Indiana, said she was terminated in October after her employer, a health insurance company, did not accept her request for a religious exemption to the Covid vaccine. Gartin is Rastafarian, a religion she has practiced for more than a decade.

She cashed in her 401(k) to support the family but worries about keeping up the payments for the internet -- especially if her kids are in remote learning -- as well as the mortgage and car payments.

Toccarra Gartin, seen here standing outside the California Community Center in Louisville, said it doesn't feel like the country is turning a corner in its fight against the pandemic yet.

"I've been looking for employment. Unfortunately -- I think it is due to me not being vaccinated -- I submit my religious exemption whenever I do apply, but the majority of the time I get, 'Thanks for trying, but we went with someone else,'" she said.

Gartin said she wears her mask faithfully and gets tested each week but has still lost friends over her vaccination status and often feels as if she is being treated as a "second-class citizen."

"Mentally, that has drained me," she said.

Unlike Gartin, many workers have been voluntarily leaving their jobs through the pandemic, with older Americans citing early retirement and young people looking for better pay. Omicron has become another factor in the complicated reality of the pandemic-era labor force. During the period from December 29 to January 10, a stunning 11.9 million people said they could not work because they either were sick from Covid, caring for someone with coronavirus symptoms or because they were concerned about getting or spreading the virus, according to the Census Bureau's most recent Household Pulse Survey.

The fear of getting sick with Covid-19 recently led Diana Lopez, 38, to quit her job at a Tex-Mex restaurant in Houston. If she were to become severely ill, she said the virus could mean leaving her three children, ages 6, 9 and 13, as orphans in a relatively new country after relocating from El Salvador a few years ago.

Diana Lopez, center, recently quit her job at a restaurant because she was afraid maskless coworkers could get her sick and put her sons Yeremy and Geovanny at risk.

"I couldn't stand seeing co-workers who were in the kitchen with (Covid-19) symptoms talking about not wanting to get vaccinated or saying the virus is not real. I'm scared because they were just sent home to quarantine and return to work within days. There are no other health measures, like asking employees to get vaccinated," said Lopez as she watched her children climb and run at a playground.

For the past week, she's been applying for jobs and hoping she will be hired to stock shelves at a Walmart. It's a job that would allow her to socially distance more than working at a restaurant, and those safety concerns are paramount to her right now.

People are 'eager to have their freedom back'

Martin Campa, a professional clown in Houston known as Tin Tin Campa , who earns his living making families laugh at parties, has watched people's attitudes about the pandemic change over the past few years from fear and resilience to indifference.

"Sometimes it seems like people forgot about the pandemic. They are not wearing face masks at all. They are dancing close to each other. I've been to homes where there are zero (health) measures taken," Campa, 49, said in Spanish as he applied his clown makeup at a mall in the Houston suburb of Humble.