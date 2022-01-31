London (CNN) Nike has suspended its relationship with Manchester United striker Mason Greenwood after allegations of domestic violence emerged against the 20-year-old England player.

"We are deeply concerned by the disturbing allegations and will continue to closely monitor the situation," said Nike in a statement.

On Sunday, the Premier League club said Greenwood "will not return to training or play matches until further notice," after the allegations first emerged.

A spokesperson for the club told CNN on Sunday that the club was aware of "images and allegations circulating on social media" regarding the footballer, adding it would "not make any further comment until the facts have been established."

"Manchester United does not condone violence of any kind," the statement added.

