Curious about what your fellow CNN Underscored readers are buying? Every month we’ll round up our readers’ favorite products — those products readers like you scooped up the most over the past 30 days.

Welcome to 2022! The first month of the year saw readers shopping for products to stay healthy, sleep soundly and beat the winter blues. From smart scales to travel backpacks, check out the 20 products Underscored readers loved most in January.

$17.98 at Amazon

iHealth Covid-19 Antigen Rapid Test Amazon

The No. 1 slot, for obvious reasons, is this FDA-authorized at-home rapid test for Covid-19 that’s suitable for ages 2 and up.

$19.98 $15.98 at Amazon

Jall Wooden Digital Alarm Clock Kai Burkhardt/CNN

With its clear display, excellent sound and ability to set up to three dependable alarms, you can rest easy knowing Jall’s digital clock is on your night stand. It’s our pick for the best alarm clock you can buy.

$6.98 at Amazon

Mavogel Cotton Sleep Eye Mask Amazon

This clear, waterproof holder is a simple way to protect your proof of vaccination card while in your purse or pocket. (We’ve got more great vaccine card holders for you here.)

$19.99 $8.48 at Amazon

Mavogel Sleep Mask Amazon

We love Mavogel’s cotton eye mask, which manages to block out all light while remaining supremely comfortable. At under $10, it’s an easy way to invest in better sleep.

$24.99 $15.95 at Amazon

Swedish Dish Cloths, Pack of 10 Amazon

Keep your kitchen clean while being nicer to the environment with these bestselling, reusable dishcloths. Reach for one whenever you’d use a paper towel and then simply toss it in the wash when you’re done.

$39.99 $35.98 at Amazon

Wyze Smart Scale Wyze

Health is about more than weight, which is why Wyze’s scale measures 12 different body metrics (including BMI, muscle mass and body fat percentage). It’s our favorite smart scale, thanks to its consistency, sleek design and easy-to-use app that can help you track your fitness progress.

$19 $17.98 at Amazon

Apple 20W USB-C Power Adapter Amazon

No new iPhone is complete without a new charger, and Apple’s in-house model is the one to beat. In our testing, it fully charged an iPhone 13 in just 90 minutes. Why not grab one for every room of the house?

$15.99 $13.98 at Amazon

TubShroom Ultra Revolutionary Bath Tub Drain Protector Amazon

Make 2022 the year of clog-free drains with the legitimately life-changing TubShroom, which traps hair before it can amass into a slimy, water-stopping glob.

$49.99 $39.99 at Amazon

Pure Enrichment MistAire Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier Amazon

From cracked skin to endless sniffles, dry winter air can wreak havoc on your body. Get some relief with our pick for the best bedroom humidifier, which is whisper quiet and features an optional soothing nightlight.

$35.99 $25.99 at Amazon

Shrradoo Anti Theft Laptop Backpack Amazon

Sturdy handles, tons of pockets and an external USB port have earned this backpack more than 17,000 5-star ratings. It also features a convenient luggage strap that secures it to your carry on, plus a small anti-theft pocket to protect your valuables. (We’ve got more great travel backpack picks for you here.)

$249.99 at Amazon

Echo Show 15 Jacob Krol/CNN

Offering the line’s largest and sharpest display yet, Amazon’s Echo Show 15 is an excellent addition to your smart home. In addition to offering all the functionality you’ve come to expect from Amazon’s home hubs, our reviewer loved the fact that its big, bold screen can double as a kitchen TV.

Starting at $9.89 at Amazon

ACdream Passport and Vaccine Card Holder Amazon

This is another great option for keeping your vaccine card safe, especially for frequent travelers. The combo case comes in 15 color options and includes slots for credit cards and your drivers license.

$29.50 $19.99 at Amazon

Cleverfy Aromatherapy Shower Steamers, 6-Pack Amazon

Place one of these colorful pucks in the corner of your shower and turn on the hot water to release a cloud of soothing, deliciously-scented steam. This six-pack makes for a great Valentine’s Day gift as well!

$99.99 $69 at Amazon

Roku Ultra 4K Streaming Device Amazon

Snuggle up on chilly nights with Roku’s bestselling streaming player, featuring Dolby Vision and Atmos support, voice control and, of course, access to top apps like Hulu, Netflix and HBO Max.

$259.95 at Amazon

Shark Wandvac Cordless Stick Vacuum Amazon

Shark makes the best cordless stick vacuum for small spaces. Our reviewer loved how portable the Wandvac is (it weighs just 2.1 pounds), as well as the fact that it comes with Shark’s fantastic detachable handheld vacuum for quick clean ups.

$74.99 $50.88 at Amazon

Braun No Touch 3-in-1 Thermometer Amazon

Braun’s thermometer is accurate, hygienic and easy to read. Because it can also be used to gauge the temperature of bath water and food, it’s particularly great for families with small children.

$13.99 at Amazon

Command Mop and Broom Grippers Amazon

Tired of brooms toppling out of the closet? Stick these clever grippers to the wall to create vertical storage, and voila: cleaning up no longer poses a safety hazard.

$19.99 at Amazon

Anker PowerPort Nano Pro 511 Amazon

Anker’s tiny, fast and affordable Nano Pro 511 is our choice for the best basic USB-C charger for your phone.

$492 $365.86 at Amazon

Steelcase Series 1 Office Chair Amazon

The Steelcase Series 1 earned the top spot in our office chair testing, thanks to its customizability and exceptional comfort. At hundreds less than luxury ergonomic chairs, it’s also a fantastic value.

$41.99 $29.99 at Amazon

Matein Travel Laptop Backpack Amazon

Amazon’s top-selling laptop backpack is another excellent option for all your 2022 travels. Matein’s bag helps you stay organized with dedicated phone and pen pockets, while adjustable shoulder straps and ventilated back padding make for comfy carry.