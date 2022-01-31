Curious about what your fellow CNN Underscored readers are buying? Every month we’ll round up our readers’ favorite products — those products readers like you scooped up the most over the past 30 days.
Welcome to 2022! The first month of the year saw readers shopping for products to stay healthy, sleep soundly and beat the winter blues. From smart scales to travel backpacks, check out the 20 products Underscored readers loved most in January.
iHealth Covid-19 Antigen Rapid Test
$17.98 at Amazon
The No. 1 slot, for obvious reasons, is this FDA-authorized at-home rapid test for Covid-19 that’s suitable for ages 2 and up.
Jall Wooden Digital Alarm Clock
$19.98 $15.98 at Amazon
With its clear display, excellent sound and ability to set up to three dependable alarms, you can rest easy knowing Jall’s digital clock is on your night stand. It’s our pick for the best alarm clock you can buy.
Cobakuey Vaccine Card Holder
$6.98 at Amazon
This clear, waterproof holder is a simple way to protect your proof of vaccination card while in your purse or pocket. (We’ve got more great vaccine card holders for you here.)
Mavogel Cotton Sleep Eye Mask
$19.99 $8.48 at Amazon
We love Mavogel’s cotton eye mask, which manages to block out all light while remaining supremely comfortable. At under $10, it’s an easy way to invest in better sleep.
Swedish Dish Cloths, Pack of 10
$24.99 $15.95 at Amazon
Keep your kitchen clean while being nicer to the environment with these bestselling, reusable dishcloths. Reach for one whenever you’d use a paper towel and then simply toss it in the wash when you’re done.
Wyze Smart Scale
$39.99 $35.98 at Amazon
Health is about more than weight, which is why Wyze’s scale measures 12 different body metrics (including BMI, muscle mass and body fat percentage). It’s our favorite smart scale, thanks to its consistency, sleek design and easy-to-use app that can help you track your fitness progress.
Apple 20W USB-C Power Adapter
$19 $17.98 at Amazon
No new iPhone is complete without a new charger, and Apple’s in-house model is the one to beat. In our testing, it fully charged an iPhone 13 in just 90 minutes. Why not grab one for every room of the house?
TubShroom Ultra Revolutionary Bath Tub Drain Protector
$15.99 $13.98 at Amazon
Make 2022 the year of clog-free drains with the legitimately life-changing TubShroom, which traps hair before it can amass into a slimy, water-stopping glob.
Pure Enrichment MistAire Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier
$49.99 $39.99 at Amazon
From cracked skin to endless sniffles, dry winter air can wreak havoc on your body. Get some relief with our pick for the best bedroom humidifier, which is whisper quiet and features an optional soothing nightlight.
Shrradoo Anti Theft Laptop Backpack
$35.99 $25.99 at Amazon
Sturdy handles, tons of pockets and an external USB port have earned this backpack more than 17,000 5-star ratings. It also features a convenient luggage strap that secures it to your carry on, plus a small anti-theft pocket to protect your valuables. (We’ve got more great travel backpack picks for you here.)
Echo Show 15
$249.99 at Amazon
Offering the line’s largest and sharpest display yet, Amazon’s Echo Show 15 is an excellent addition to your smart home. In addition to offering all the functionality you’ve come to expect from Amazon’s home hubs, our reviewer loved the fact that its big, bold screen can double as a kitchen TV.
ACdream Passport and Vaccine Card Holder
Starting at $9.89 at Amazon
This is another great option for keeping your vaccine card safe, especially for frequent travelers. The combo case comes in 15 color options and includes slots for credit cards and your drivers license.
Cleverfy Aromatherapy Shower Steamers, 6-Pack
$29.50 $19.99 at Amazon
Place one of these colorful pucks in the corner of your shower and turn on the hot water to release a cloud of soothing, deliciously-scented steam. This six-pack makes for a great Valentine’s Day gift as well!
Roku Ultra 4K Streaming Device
$99.99 $69 at Amazon
Snuggle up on chilly nights with Roku’s bestselling streaming player, featuring Dolby Vision and Atmos support, voice control and, of course, access to top apps like Hulu, Netflix and HBO Max.
Shark Wandvac Cordless Stick Vacuum
$259.95 at Amazon
Shark makes the best cordless stick vacuum for small spaces. Our reviewer loved how portable the Wandvac is (it weighs just 2.1 pounds), as well as the fact that it comes with Shark’s fantastic detachable handheld vacuum for quick clean ups.
Braun No Touch 3-in-1 Thermometer
$74.99 $50.88 at Amazon
Braun’s thermometer is accurate, hygienic and easy to read. Because it can also be used to gauge the temperature of bath water and food, it’s particularly great for families with small children.
Command Mop and Broom Grippers
$13.99 at Amazon
Tired of brooms toppling out of the closet? Stick these clever grippers to the wall to create vertical storage, and voila: cleaning up no longer poses a safety hazard.
Anker PowerPort Nano Pro 511
$19.99 at Amazon
Anker’s tiny, fast and affordable Nano Pro 511 is our choice for the best basic USB-C charger for your phone.
Steelcase Series 1 Office Chair
$492 $365.86 at Amazon
The Steelcase Series 1 earned the top spot in our office chair testing, thanks to its customizability and exceptional comfort. At hundreds less than luxury ergonomic chairs, it’s also a fantastic value.
Matein Travel Laptop Backpack
$41.99 $29.99 at Amazon
Amazon’s top-selling laptop backpack is another excellent option for all your 2022 travels. Matein’s bag helps you stay organized with dedicated phone and pen pockets, while adjustable shoulder straps and ventilated back padding make for comfy carry.