Today, you’ll find a deal on our pick for best external hard drive, discounted Crest Whitestrips and savings on our runner-up for best alarm clock. All that and more below.

$229.99 From $109.99 at Best Buy and Amazon

WD My Passport Amazon

Our top pick for best external hard drive is back down to an ultra-low price. The WD My Passport SSD is available at Amazon for just $219.99 for 2TB of storage space, while the 1TB version is on sale at Best Buy for just $109.99. In our hands-on test of this SSD, we were impressed by just how fast files transferred; we were able to back up Word documents in just a few seconds, full photo albums in less than 20 seconds and even large video files in under a minute. And it certainly has space for your entire digital library and then some.

$29.99 $39.99 at Amazon

Crest 3D Whitestrips Amazon

Here’s a deal that will bring a smile to your face: A 32-count Crest 3D Whitestrips Glamorous White Kit is on sale at Amazon today, along with a few other dental hygiene favorites. This kit includes 20 Professional Effects treatments, along with two One-Hour Express treatments as a bonus so you can see results fast.

$25.99 $16.99 at Amazon

DreamSky Portable Digital Alarm Clock Amazon

Wake up and save on our runner-up for best alarm clock, the DreamSky Portable Digital Alarm Clock, on Amazon. We loved this clock for its simplicity; it doesn’t have any superfluous bells and whistles to get in the way of your seamless wake-up call in the form of a loud (but not too loud) beep.

$119.99 $79.99 at Amazon

Amazon Echo Buds Amazon

Amazon’s latest version of the Echo Buds allow you to take Alexa on the go — and now they’re on sale. When you pick up your pair (with a wired charging case) from the mega-retailer now, you can save $40 off the list price, which is $10 away from the lowest price ever. Read more about the Buds here.

The Warehouse Event

Levi's Levi's

Sick of sweats? Right now you can save on some real pants from Levi’s, the original denim purveyor. The iconic brand is taking up to 75% off during its Warehouse Event, plus free standard shipping, so there’s never been a better time to stock up on jeans and other apparel. You may need to enter your email address to score these solid sale prices on items for men, women and kids, some of which are under $5. Just note: All sales are final, so you’ll want to be sure of your picks before your purchase.

More deals to shop

• Never lose your keys — or wallet, or remote, or even pet — again with this on-sale Tile Mate four-pack for $39.99, or a cool $30 off.

• There’s a huge Under Armour sale going on over at Woot!, so don’t miss a chance to stock up on fleece joggers (55% off), fleece hoodies (33% off) and more.

• Always have ice on hand for cocktails or the perfect seltzer serve with the cult-favorite GE Nugget Ice Maker, now $50 off at Costco for members.

• These reusable Rocketbook notecards are the 2022 way to do flashcards for school — just wipe them down for the next exam.

• Get ready for picnic and park season with this Coleman Outdoor Blanket for $16.73 instead of $34.99 at REI.

• Adidas is having a huge sale on footwear, apparel and accessories right now, so don’t miss your chance to stock up for spring or add another base layer to your winter running wardrobe.

• Power tools are on sale at The Home Depot right now, making it the perfect time to outfit the tool kit for all your DIY projects.

• Valentine’s Day toys like the We’re Not Really Strangers card game, TeeTurle and Decorate-Your-Own Wooden Heart craft box kits are up to 30% off on Amazon.

• Inversion tables are all about decompression and back pain relief, and right now this Teeter FitSpine model is 39% off on Amazon.

• Save big at Lucky Brand with up to 30% off new-in clothing as well as up to 70% off other styles for men and women.

Deals you may have missed

$279 $195 at Amazon

Eero Mesh Wi-Fi System Amazon

If you’re working from home (or just streaming and gaming at home), reliable Wi-Fi is a must-have. Ensure your network connection is as strong as ever with a discounted Eero 6 Mesh Wi-Fi System, plus two extenders. The highly rated bundle is back down to $195 (its lowest price ever) and happens to be our pick for best mesh Wi-Fi router. Plus, it’s easy to install, so you can get online and stay online for as long as you like.

Up to 50% off

Sur La Table Sur La Table

Spending time inside this winter means plenty of time to refine your culinary skill set and perfect your favorite recipes, so if you’re looking for the necessary cooking implements, head over to Sur La Table. The retailer’s Things We Love Sale is on through Monday, so you can upgrade your pots, pans and more for up to 50% off.

Shop a variety of items on sale, and you’ll find discounts on everything from individual Dutch ovens, sauce pans and skillets to entire cookware sets. Top brands like Le Creuset, All-Clad, Staub, Nespresso and Scanpan are included in the promotion, so you can be sure that your new cookware is of excellent quality. Plus, super-cute Valentine’s Day wares are 20% off through Monday.

Up to 50% off select gear

Columbia Columbia

Winter (and for some in the Northeast, a bomb cyclone) is officially here, but there’s still time to upgrade your outerwear — and other layers — at Columbia, where cold weather styles are up to 50% off at the Winter Sale. Hundreds of jackets, boots, base layers and more are among the deals, so you can take on any adventure this season.

$179.95 $119.95 at Amazon

Fitbit Charge 5 Amazon

Those looking to get fit this year should pick up the Fitbit Charge 5 today since it’s down to $119.95 at Amazon — that’s $60 off its usual price and the biggest price drop yet. The newest Fitbit boasts seven full days of battery life and is built to track your steps, distance, sleep, hourly activity and calories burned, in addition to monitoring your heart rate. And thanks to a Daily Readiness Score, it even tells you whether your body is ready to work out or if you should take a recovery day. Read more about the device here.

Up to 40% off

Roam The Jaunt Carry-On Bag Roam

Before you head out on your next trip, stock up on discounted luggage from Roam’s End-of-Season Sale. All hardside luggage from the brand, including expandables, is up to 40% off. When we tested out Roam’s hardside carry-on, we found the bag to be lightweight, roomy and, ultimately, expertly designed. Read more of our thoughts on the totally customizable brand here.

50% off for the first year

1Password 1Password

In this day and age of apps and online services galore, a password manager is a must-have, especially because reusing a password makes you more vulnerable in case of a data breach. That’s where 1Password, our pick for best password manager, comes in — and right now it’s half off for the first year for families when you use code CNN22, bringing the yearly cost down to $29.94. 1Password securely stores your information and even generates complex passwords for you when you create new accounts, plus it offers handy features like integration across platforms and a browser extension. Read more about why we love it here.

Gaiam Premium Yoga Mat Amazon

Whether you’re looking to nama-stay in shape or just Zen out, a good yoga mat is an essential part of a great yoga practice. And right now our pick for best thick yoga mat is 25% off at Amazon — savings like that are particularly soothing for both mind and wallet. This PVC mat boasts 6 millimeters of cushion and features a deep texture that ensures a nonslip surface, all at a very affordable price. Read more here.

The Big Home Sale

Martha Stewart Collection Enameled Cast Iron Cookware Macy's

Macy’s is marking down nearly 50,000 items (yes, you read that right) for the home at The Big Home Sale — from kitchen appliances and mattresses to towels, sheets and more — by up to 65%. There’s no code necessary to get the lower prices on top brands like Martha Stewart Collection, Ralph Lauren, Cuisinart and more. Browse through all the deals by Feb. 1 to score the savings, though you have until Feb. 14 to snag a deal on furniture and mattresses.

Up to 50% off at Reebok

Reebok Nano Reebok

Kick up your heels for this deal on Reebok’s beloved Nano sneakers. The Nano X is 50% off, while the Nano X1 is 40% off when you use code NANOSTEAL at checkout for a limited time. These top training shoes for both men and women offer lightweight, responsive cushioning, stability and durable stretch to handle even your toughest days at the gym, so snag them in the colorway of your choosing for less while they’re on sale.

25% off sitewide with code CNN25

Thousand Fell Thousand Fell

Up the sustainability factor of your footwear with Thousand Fell. The brand makes chic sneakers from entirely recyclable and biodegradable materials — and now you can snag a pair of your own for even less. Use the exclusive code CNN25 to take 25% off sneakers sitewide. Best of all, once you’ve worn out your new kicks, you can return them to Thousand Fell to be recycled and receive a discount on your next pair.

$69.99 $36.11 at Amazon

EarFun Air Amazon

If you’re looking to spend less than $100 on earbuds, go with the EarFun Air. We named these buds our top pick for best budget earbuds after five months of testing, and they snagged the title of “best earbuds for working from home” too. Best of all, right now the black EarFun Air colorway is even cheaper than usual, thanks to an extra 15% off when you clip the on-page coupon at Amazon. Sounds like a pretty great deal to us.

$492 $367.01 at Amazon

Steelcase Series 1 Steelcase

If you’re working from home, a good office chair is a must-have item, so take advantage of some savings on the Steelcase Series 1, our favorite office chair (read more about that here); we gave the Steelcase Series 1 a perfect score in terms of build, ease of assembly and quality of materials, not to mention its lifetime warranty. And right now it’s down to $362.98 — more than $100 off its usual price tag and the lowest price we’ve seen in months — in select colors, including neutral Licorice.