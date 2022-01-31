Take a look at your current fitness routine: Is it a chaotic mixed bag of different activities and places — weights at the gym, yoga on your living room floor, jogging around the block — or is it a to-do on your list that you haven’t gotten around to in a while? Either way, one at-home workout machine is designed to transform said fitness routine with simplicity, efficiency and whole health. It’s called the Hydrow Rowing Machine, and it’s earned over 7,500 reviews and a 4.7-star rating from real customers.
According to Hydrow, “all movement is not created equal,” which is why this machine aims to harness the most efficient and most compelling pathway to whole health. Engineered by elite rowing experts, it combines the fluid movement of rowing with on-screen sessions taught by world-class athletes (some of whom are former and current Olympians, Paralympians and members of the US National team). These live and on-demand workouts are filmed on stunning waterways around the world, from Boston to London, so you can travel the globe without ever leaving your home. According to reviewers, the athletes bring authenticity, humor and relatability to every workout, which makes the time fly.
So why rowing? This low-impact movement engages 86% of your body’s major muscle groups — twice that of cycling and running — while also inducing an endorphin rush, mental clarity and the feeling of having worked out with a community. Add those whole-health benefits to the fact that you don’t even need to leave your house to get them, and this machine’s popularity becomes a no-brainer.
This thing is more than just a rowing machine, though. Hydrow also offers Pilates, yoga, strength training and more with its library of over 3,000 on-demand workouts; that way, there’s something for everyone, whether you’re taking a day off from rowing or sharing the machine with your family. Finally, for every 25 days you use your rower, Hydrow makes a donation to its partner Water.org, which helps to provide safe, clean drinking water for those in need. (That, combined with the rowing community, means Hydrow isn’t just movement — it’s a movement.)
Hydrow Rower ($2,295; shop.hydrow.com)
With its algorithm-based, patented electromagnetic drag mechanism, this rower re-creates the exact feeling of being out on the water. The ergonomic design helps you work your entire body without excess strain, while the aluminum and steel frame is sleek and built to last. Then you’ve got the front-facing speakers and hi-def 22-inch display, both of which immerse you in the workouts so you can clear your mind, lose track of time and feel as though you’re rowing down a waterway in London.
One of the rowing machine reviews reads, “I love it! I don’t even watch the time […]. It is just so fun and honestly, relaxing!” Another raves, “When I’m rowing and listening to music, I find that I’ve been rowing for 15 or 20 minutes without realizing it. [The whole family likes] the instructors — they are very real and relatable.” Finally, another writes, “I am amazed at how with two weeks of rowing how much better fit I am,” which is a huge testament to the efficiency and effectiveness of this one single machine.