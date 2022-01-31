If you’re not using packing cubes already, then let us introduce you to your new favorite on-the-go organizers and travel accessory.

Available in nylon, mesh and many other soft materials, packing cubes are essentially zippered pouches of differing sizes that allow you to organize the contents of your suitcase. They’ve become ubiquitous for all kinds of travelers — from business tycoons to beach-goers to backpackers.

“Packing cubes keep your luggage from becoming a mass of things to root through while you’re traveling,” says Amanda Wiss, founder of New York City-based home-organizing firm Urban Clarity. “Whether you are a painstaking packer planning weeks in advance, or you whip it all together at the last minute, after a day or two into the trip, keeping things organized and handy becomes a struggle. That’s where packing cubes come in.”

In addition to streamlining the process of packing, the little taskmasters help keep you organized during your stay. “Not only do they sectionalize your things, and keep them protected and clean,” says Wiss, but they also “help provide a ‘home’ for every item, which is key for organizing any space.”

While you may be deep into planning your Spring Break and summer trips, we’ve rounded up our favorite and expert-approved packing cubes.

$40.06 at Amazon

Eagle Creek Pack-it Specter Starter Set Amazon

This three-piece set is the perfect starter kit for the packing cube convert. It has a folder, which can compress up to 12 dress shirts, as well as a full packing cube and a half packing cube. These are especially useful for backpackers or vacationers, says Wiss, as they’re soft, lightweight and water-resistant.

$21.99 at Amazon

Hopsooken 5-Piece Packing Cubes Set Amazon

This value of a set includes two large cubes, which are particularly useful for packing bigger items of clothing and for longer trips. It also has one extra-large cube and one medium cube for all of your other belongings. Plus, it’s got its own laundry bag so you can keep your dirty clothes separate from your cleans.

$29.99 at eBags

ebags Medium Classic Packing Cubes — 3-Piece Set ebags

This three-piece set is made from nylon fabric and has a mesh top panel, which makes it easy to see what’s inside each of your cubes. Each cube also has its own handle for easy carrying while you’re on the go.

$65 at Away

Away The Insider Packing Cubes, Set of 6 Away

This set of packing cubes from travel experts Away offers a space for every piece of your wardrobe. You’ll get six different cubes made from water-resistant nylon. Each is topped with a mesh panel for easy viewing, and each also has a zipper to keep your stuff completely organized. Looking for fewer cubes? Away also offers a four-piece set of packing cubes.

$21.99 at Amazon

Gonex Compression Packing Cubes 3-Piece Set Amazon

Gonex makes super-light cubes — they’re a favorite of Urban Clarity customers, according to Wiss — and these compress to fit even more necessities (and create more efficient storage when you’re not traveling).

$62 at Calpak

Calpak Packing Cubes 5-Piece Set Calpak

Ranging in size from 12 inches to 17 inches, this five-piece set of packing cubes will make organizing your clothes a breeze. Perhaps our favorite part is the variety of colors and designs you can get. The cubes come in 12 different color options, including cheetah print, milk marble and moss.

$20.99 at Amazon

InterDesign Packing Cubes 3-Piece Set Amazon

This set of three packing cubes is perfect to take on the go. Each of the cubes has its own handle for easy carrying, and they fold into a compact size when not in use. This durable set is made of polyester and offers a full mesh top for supreme breathability and visibility.

$29.95 at REI

Eagle Creek Pack-It Reveal 3-Piece Cube Set REI

This three-piece set offers optimal storage for your clothes — especially if you’re a folder and stacker. The extra-small bag is perfect for small accessories, while the small cube is great for shirts, underwear and socks. Meanwhile, the medium cube is great for jeans and sweaters.

$21.99 $18.69 at Amazon

Betllemory Packing Cubes 8-Piece Set Amazon

This may just be the ultimate packing cube set of all packing cube sets. With a massive eight pieces of storage space — some waterproof and some mesh — you’ll have space for all of your goods. The set is available in nine colors and even offers dedicated space for makeup, chargers and more.

L.L.Bean Packing Cube Set L.L.Bean

An appealing teal palette from a brand synonymous with quality, durability and functionality. Each of the parts in this three-piece set, which is also available in silver, is made of durable nylon fabric and weighs next to nothing, making them the perfect travel companion.

$11.99 at Walmart

Tsexiefoofu 6-Piece Storage Bag Set Walmart

This six-piece set is available in eight different colors, perfect for matching your packing cubes to your favorite carry-on bag. The largest of this set is perfect for bulkier items like sweaters and jeans, while the smallest is perfect for organizing your power cords and other small accessories.

$70 at Nordstrom

Monos Set of 4 Compressible Packing Cubes Monos

Keep your clothes and accessories organized in this set of four compressible packing cubes. They’re designed to perfectly fit in a piece of luggage and feature anti-catch zippers and mesh top panels for easy viewing. They’re made from a tear-resistant and water-resistant twill.

$44.95 at REI

REI Co-op Expandable Packing Cube 3-Piece Set REI

This three-size packing cube set also comes in three different colors: Deep Marine, Red Smolder and Tree Lights Sea Olive. Perhaps our favorite part of this set is the expansion zipper, which allows you to store more in each of the cubes if you’re heading away on a longer trip. This durable set, made of strong nylon, is perfect for the adventurer.

$44.99 at Target

Made By Design 5-Piece Packing Cube Set Target

This five-piece set includes two large, one medium and two small packing cubes. Each of the cubes has its own zipper and mesh front for easy viewing into its contents. While this set is ideally sized to fit inside checked luggage, you could also mix and match to fit some of the cubes in your favorite carry-on bag.

$65 at Paravel

Paravel Packing Cube Quad Paravel

We love the design of this packing cube set from travel pros Paravel. The four-piece set comes in six different color options, so you can find one that fits your personality. Plus, our favorite part is the customization option that’s available to put your monogram on the top of each of the cubes.

$22.99 at Amazon

Veken 6-Set Packing Cubes Amazon

This set of six packing cubes — ranging in size from extra large to small — comes in 10 different colors. Perhaps what makes this set so perfect for travel is that it not only comes with four traditional packing cubes, but it also has its own shoe bag and laundry bag so you can keep your dirty pieces of clothes and shoes separate from your clean clothes.

$23.51 at Amazon

Amazon Basics 4-Piece Packing Travel Organizer Cubes Set Amazon

This four-piece set from Amazon Basics has more than 8,000 5-star reviews — and for good reason. Each of the cubes has all the features you could want in an organizing set: zipper closures, mesh panel tops and handles. The set comes in five different color options.

$24.99 at Amazon

Bagail 8-Set Packing Cubes Amazon

This eight-piece organizing set will change the way you travel. Not only will you get four traditional zipped packing cubes for your clothes, but you’ll also get a dedicated toiletry bag, shoes bag, sock bag and laundry bag. Best of all, the set comes in 10 fun and bright color options.

$27.95 $24.99 at Amazon

Eagle Creek Travel Gear Pack It 3-Piece Set Amazon

Whether you want to roll or stack, these packing cubes from Eagle Creek will accommodate whatever clothes you’re looking to bring with you. Each of the set of three packing cubes offers a mesh top, sturdy handle and durable zipper. Plus, Eagle Creek offers a lifetime warranty on these bags, so you’ll have them for all of your travels to come.

Looking for a travel credit card? Find out which cards CNN Underscored chose as our best travel credit cards of 2022.