Former Miss USA Cheslie Kryst dies at 30 after jumping from New York building, police say

(CNN) Former Miss USA Cheslie Kryst died Sunday morning, her family and police said. She was 30.

"In devastation and great sorrow, we share the passing of our beloved Cheslie," her family said in a statement obtained by CNN. "Her great light was one that inspired others around the world with her beauty and strength. She cared, she loved, she laughed and she shined."

Hailing from North Carolina, Kryst practiced civil litigation for a law firm and worked to help prisoners who may have been sentenced unjustly get reduced punishments, free of charge.

"Cheslie embodied love and served others, whether through her work as an attorney fighting for social justice, as Miss USA and as a host on EXTRA," her statement said. "But most importantly, as a daughter, sister, friend, mentor and colleague -- we know her impact will live on."

How to get help: In the US, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. The International Association for Suicide Prevention and Befrienders Worldwide also provide contact information for crisis centers around the world.

Kryst, who was licensed to practice in two states, earned her law degree and MBA from Wake Forest University and completed her undergraduate work at the University of South Carolina, where she was a track athlete.

Kryst also worked as a correspondent for entertainment news site ExtraTV.