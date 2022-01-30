North Las Vegas police probe 'mass casualty' crash

(CNN) Nine people have died following a multivehicle traffic collision in North Las Vegas, Nevada, according to Alex Cuevas, spokesperson for North Las Vegas Police. One other person is critically injured.

They are among 15 people involved in the crash Saturday afternoon.

A preliminary investigation revealed a Dodge Challenger was traveling at high speed and ran a red light, hitting several vehicles and causing a "chaotic event," Cuevas said.

Six vehicles were involved, according to CNN affiliate KNTV

The driver and passenger of the Dodge were among the deceased, who range from young juveniles to middle-aged adults, according to Cuevas.

