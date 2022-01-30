The winter storm that hit the Northeast could result in higher heating bills. Demand for natural gas, one of the most popular ways to heat homes in the US, likely rose as people cranked up their heat. And with natural gas production maxed out, prices have no where to go but up.

Here's what else you need to know to Start Your Week Smart.

The weekend that was

• The worst of the nor'easter that dumped record snowfall in parts of the East Coast has passed, but "dangerously cold" wind chills were set to stick around in some areas this morning. More than 3,500 flights were canceled yesterday and thousands remain without power.

• North Korea fired what is presumed to be its longest range ballistic missile since 2017, an escalation of its weapons program and a possible sign of larger tests to come.