Start your week smart: Winter storm, North Korea, Trump, Ukraine, NFL playoffs
Updated 9:00 AM ET, Sun January 30, 2022
The winter storm that hit the Northeast could result in higher heating bills. Demand for natural gas, one of the most popular ways to heat homes in the US, likely rose as people cranked up their heat. And with natural gas production maxed out, prices have no where to go but up.
Here's what else you need to know to Start Your Week Smart.
The weekend that was
• The worst of the nor'easter that dumped record snowfall in parts of the East Coast has passed, but "dangerously cold" wind chills were set to stick around in some areas this morning. More than 3,500 flights were canceled yesterday and thousands remain without power.
• North Korea fired what is presumed to be its longest range ballistic missile since 2017, an escalation of its weapons program and a possible sign of larger tests to come.
• Former President Donald Trump teased a 2024 presidential run during a rally in Texas yesterday and said he would consider pardoning those who were charged in connection with the deadly attack on the US Capitol if he wins the White House again.
• The US has seen indications that Russia has positioned blood supplies near Ukraine's borders, two senior US defense officials told CNN yesterday, as part of its accumulation of medical supplies, troops and military equipment in the area that could signal plans for an invasion.
• Ashleigh Barty won the Australian Open women's final yesterday to become the first Australian to win the women's singles title since 1978. The men's final between Rafael Nadal and Daniil Medvedev is still being played.
The week ahead
Tuesday
Happy Lunar New Year! Today is China's biggest holiday. Every year, hundreds of millions of people pour onto trains, buses and planes to see their families. And yet again, Covid-19 restrictions are making travel difficult, with officials discouraging such trips to curb the spread of the virus.
Today also marks the beginning of Black History Month, a federally recognized holiday in the US honoring the contributions and achievements of Black people in history.
Wednesday
Today is Groundhog Day -- the day Punxsutawney Phil in Pennsylvania makes his prediction for the arrival of spring. According to the tradition, If Phil sees his shadow when he emerges, there will be six more weeks of winter. If he doesn't, spring will arrive soon. After the weekend the Northeast has had, let's hope Phil has a shadow-free morning.
Thursday
A 555.55-carat black diamond believed to have come from space is going up for auction today at Sotheby's in Dubai. The rare gem, dubbed "The Enigma," is believed to have been created by a meteoric impact or from a diamond-bearing asteroid that collided with Earth. The auction house is expecting it to fetch as much as $6.8 million.
Friday
Wall Street will be closely watching the January employment report today. The US added just 199,000 jobs in December -- the fewest of any month in 2021 -- sparking fears that the jobs recovery may be losing steam.
Today is also World Cancer Day, a global initiative that brings together individuals, organizations and governments around the world in an effort to create awareness and help close the gap in cancer care.
