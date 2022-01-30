High number of firearm recoveries underscores America's worsening gun violence epidemic

(CNN) Earlier this month, two NYPD officers were killed while responding to a domestic disturbance call. According to authorities, the suspect used a Glock 45 that was stolen in Baltimore in 2017, prompting city and state officials to call for stronger measures against gun violence and gun trafficking across state lines. The tragedy highlighted a growing concern about the seeming flood of firearms across America.

Law enforcement agencies in some of the country's biggest cities seized or recovered near decade-high numbers of firearms in 2021, according to data provided to CNN. Many police departments also reported recovering high numbers of "ghost guns" — untracked and untraceable firearms that are often bought online and assembled at home.

"We have to stop the flow of guns," said New York City Mayor Eric Adams in a press conference on January 24. "We are removing thousands of guns off our streets, and it appears as though for every gun we remove from the street, five are coming in. That is unacceptable."

In New York, police made 4,497 gun arrests in 2021, up 3% from 2020 but a 26% rise from 2019. Adams said in the press conference that police had recovered more than 6,000 guns in the city last year.

The high volume of guns recovered comes as the country has seen a surge of gun violence since the onset of the pandemic. A CNN analysis showed that more than two-thirds of the country's most populous cities recorded more homicides in 2021 than the previous year, with at least 10 setting all-time homicide records -- with the majority committed with a firearm.

CNN requested data on gun seizures and recoveries from police departments in over a dozen of America's largest cities. Of the eight cities that responded with data through the end of 2021, all recorded more gun recoveries last year than in 2020, with several reaching highs not seen in at least a decade. Not all cities distinguished between guns recovered from crime scenes and those recovered from voluntary efforts, such as a gun buyback program, but the increases are indicative of growing numbers of firearms in America.

In Philadelphia, for example, police last year recovered 5,920 crime guns — a gun used or suspected of being used in a crime — the highest in at least a decade.

The Chicago Police Department (CPD) recovered more than 12,000 guns in 2021, up from 11,397 in 2020, including guns recovered through buyback programs and other voluntary means. Notably, last year's total includes at least 706 assault weapons, which the CPD said was 62% higher than the number recovered in 2020.

Experts say that increasing numbers of firearms and the difficulty tracking the true scope of both legally and illegally owned guns make it challenging to address gun violence effectively. Here's what we know, and don't know, about guns in the United States — and how better data could provide a key to understanding and reducing violent crime.

Ghost guns are on the rise

Law enforcement officials and gun violence prevention groups have sounded the alarm on the fast-growing threat of unregulated ghost guns. There is no background check required to purchase the parts needed to assemble a firearm at home, which can be done in less than an hour, and often at a low cost.

Data shows that these guns have been involved in shootings and found at crime scenes with increasing frequency. Several cities have reported sharp increases in the number of ghost guns recovered over time -- and while they make up a relatively small percentage of the total number of guns recovered by law enforcement, that share is growing. Police in San Francisco seized 1,089 guns in 2021, about 20% of which were ghost guns. Just five years prior in 2016, ghost guns made up less than 1% of total gun seizures. Similar steep increases are apparent in other cities. Baltimore reported 352 ghost guns seized last year, with Washington, DC reporting more than 400 in 2021, up from 25 in 2018.

"The ghost guns that we do see are generally really high capacity," he told CNN. "I'm talking about 100-round drums, really large capacity magazines."

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) currently cannot trace most ghost guns because certain frames and receivers — two key components that make the firearm work — purchased online are not classified as firearms by the bureau.

Following a 2021 directive from the Biden administration , however, the bureau proposed a rule in May that would allow the ATF to classify the building blocks that often make up ghost guns as firearms. This would require many dealers selling component parts to mark them with serial numbers, and the dealers would need to be federally licensed. When buying from these sellers, purchasers would need to pass a background check before buying a ghost gun.

It's the first significant step federal lawmakers have put forth to combat the increase in ghost gun production -- but the rule has yet to take effect. John Feinblatt, president of Everytown for Gun Safety , called the rule "muscular" in its scope but stressed the need for speedy implementation.

"Every day that goes by that it's not [implemented], more people are killed. It's a pretty simple equation. Delay equals death," he said. Everytown for Gun Safety is a nonprofit that advocates for gun control.

High demand for firearms

It's impossible to get the full picture of how many guns have been purchased legally -- let alone illegally -- because of decades of successful lobbying for the privacy of gun owners. The FBI tracks pre-sale background checks, but there is no federal database of gun sales or ownership. Under the 2003 Tiahrt Amendment , the agency is required by law to destroy approved gun purchaser records within 24 hours after approval.

While background checks do not directly translate to gun sales, the data can serve as a window into the country's interest in gun purchases. The number of background checks jumped during the first few months of the pandemic and has been high ever since.

But it's harder to draw a clear line between increased legal gun sales and guns recovered from crime scenes, said Adam Winkler , a professor at UCLA School of Law who specializes in constitutional law and gun policy.

"We shouldn't necessarily expect a tight connection between the number of background checks and the number of guns that are found at crime scenes," Winkler told CNN. "Many criminals do not buy their guns at gun stores."