Parents are fighting over Covid vaccines and masks in divorce court

(CNN) Denise thought her divorce was behind her. Then the pandemic hit.

And it wasn't long before the custody case she thought was closed wasn't anymore.

Covid-19 is a daily reality millions of divorced and divorcing parents across the country are struggling to navigate. And divorce lawyers say for many families, things are only getting more complicated.

Issues like masks, remote schooling and travel were already causing turmoil for divorced parents with different views on covid safety. Now parents are increasingly sparring over vaccines, too. Long-dormant cases are back on attorneys' desks, and sometimes landing back in court.

Denise, a mom of two boys who asked to be identified only by her first name to protect her children, ended up having to go back to court after she lost her job and landed a new one out of state. The issue would never have come up, she says, if Covid hadn't made her local job market in Michigan dry up, forcing her to cast a wider net in her job search.

At a time when she wanted to celebrate finding the work she needed to keep her family afloat financially, worry overwhelmed her. What if she couldn't make the move?

"I had this big knot in my stomach," she says.

And she's not alone. Divorce attorneys across the country told CNN the pandemic is having a major impact on their cases.

Patrick Baghdaserians has a formula he uses to describe how tough things are now for many of his divorced clients.

Take what you already know about all the polarizing debates and panicked parenting decisions of the pandemic.

And then, he says, "multiply that by 10."

Pro-mask demonstrators hold signs during a rally over the Cobb County School District's optional mask policy on August 19, 2021, in Marietta, Georgia.

Because, the family law attorney in Pasadena, California, adds, "you're going through that situation with an ex-spouse, or someone you share a child with who you're no longer involved with."

Some people with strong views about coronavirus safety can manage to avoid clashing with others who prefer a different approach, but many parents who share custody of children don't have that option.

"Parents are in this terrible position, trying to do what they think is best for their kids, and then fighting with their estranged spouse to try to do what's best for their kids," says Ric Roane, a family law attorney in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Covid is coming up in just about every aspect of custody cases, says Jessica Kitain, a family law attorney in Philadelphia. And lately, she says, the tensions have been intensifying.

"Everything's changing. CDC guidelines are changing. Mandatory things are changing," she says. "Most people in custody cases operate with a written agreement where terms are set, and they're clear, and everyone knows what to do. Now that has become a moving target. We're constantly coming up with new terms."

Even some parents who used to see eye to eye, she says, are struggling to find common ground.

"Now all of the sudden they find themselves fighting, even though they've never had a custody battle before," she says.

She fears sending her sons into danger

In the end, the court approved Denise's out-of-state move and let her keep full custody of her children.

But now, more than a year later, Denise says she's overwhelmed by another fear. Just before the holidays, she learned from a mutual acquaintance that her ex-husband isn't vaccinated against Covid.

Even so, her attorney advised her that she still needed to send her kids to visit their father in Michigan as they'd previously agreed.

"To knowingly put your child in a situation you feel is dangerous is enough to tear your heart out. It's not what you want to do. You are hardwired to protect your children. And to put your children in a situation you feel is not safe is very hard. But there was nothing I could do," she says.

"It feels a little bit like turning my kids over to a burning building."

A parent walks with their child outside a New York City elementary school on December 7, 2020.

So far, she says, her kids haven't gotten Covid. They're scheduled to visit their father again for spring break. Denise says she'll be on edge the whole time, but feels she has no choice. Her only solace: knowing her sons are both vaccinated.

"My only sense of comfort is what I have done to protect them," she says, "because their father won't do anything on his end."

Some courts have made rulings on parents' vaccination status

In Denise's case, her lawyer told her that while there had been examples of judges in Michigan ruling in favor of parents who wanted their children to be vaccinated over the objections of another parent, there weren't instances of judges forcing parents themselves to get Covid vaccines.

But in at least a few states, that issue is starting to come up.

In August, a judge in Cook County, Illinois, took away a mom's child custody rights because she was unvaccinated, according to The Chicago Tribune . The judge rescinded the ruling a few weeks later.

In October, a New York Supreme Court judge found that a mother could require her ex-husband, who wasn't vaccinated, to either get vaccinated or submit to Covid testing in order to spend time with his 3-year-old child.

"The danger of voluntarily remaining unvaccinated during access with a child while the COVID-19 virus remains a threat to children's health and safety cannot be understated," Justice Matthew F. Cooper said in his ruling

Late last year, a judge in Los Angeles ordered an unvaccinated father to either get vaccinated or provide a statement from a medical doctor explaining why he couldn't.

A healthcare worker prepares a Covid-19 vaccine at a Southern Nevada Health District testing site in Las Vegas, Nevada, on January 6, 2022.

Baghdaserians, who represented the mother in the Los Angeles custody case, says his firm's Facebook page was flooded with comments -- some slamming government overreach -- after the Los Angeles Times recently published a story about the judge's decision . Baghdaserians argued the judge was doing what was in the best interest of the minor child.

"That has been a very, very hot topic. Probably the hottest topic in the United States right now, probably the most divisive," he says. "I've never received so many compliments and so many inflammatory messages."

Parents are panicking over Facebook posts and travel plans

Covid vaccines aren't the only pandemic-related issue coming up in custody battles.

In a survey the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers conducted of its members last year, attorneys described conflicts over masks, social distancing and in person vs. virtual learning.

"As infections ramp up, so do these issues," says Cary J. Mogerman, a family law attorney in St. Louis and the academy's president.

Attorneys say the c almer scheduling conversations that happened during early lockdown days have given way to more urgent matters that keep coming up, like sudden concerns over travel plans or possible covid exposure.

But many issues that parents see as urgent, Kitain says, won't be seen as urgent by courts already backed up by pandemic-related delays. That leaves lawyers trying to be creative and negotiate outside the courtroom, she says, at moments when emotions are running high and time is running short.