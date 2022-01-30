Cincinnati Bengals win AFC Championship, headed to Super Bowl

(CNN) The Cincinnati Bengals are on their way to their first Super Bowl since 1989.

The upstart Bengals, led by second-year quarterback Joe Burrow, defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 27-24 in overtime on Sunday afternoon, ending the Chiefs' chance to play in the Super Bowl for a third straight year.

The Bengals will play the winner of tonight's NFC championship game on Sunday, February 13, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

The Chiefs took an early lead in the first quarter, and appeared on their way to a rout of the Bengals, at one point leading 21-3 toward the end of the second quarter.

Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes was in fine form, and the team's offense played an almost perfect first half, cheered on by a raucous home crowd at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

