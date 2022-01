UAE intercepts ballistic missile during Israeli President's visit

(CNN) The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Monday intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile in the third such incident this month, according to authorities, as the Israeli President visited the country.

"The attack did not cause any losses. The remains of the ballistic missile landed outside residential areas," the UAE Ministry of Defense said on Twitter.

It comes after a series of attacks on the UAE this month by the Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen.

The Houthis launched a drone attack on January 17 , killing three foreign workers in the UAE capital, Abu Dhabi. The Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthis responded with air strikes on the Yemeni capital that killed at least 12 people.

The Houthis launched missiles again on January 24 , but the UAE intercepted those with support from the United States. After that attack, a Houthi spokesperson warned the group would "expand their operations over the next phase," and warned foreign companies to leave the UAE.

