Multiple criminal investigations underway for 'desecration' of Canadian monuments after protests against Covid-19 mandates, police say

Ottawa (CNN) Multiple criminal investigations have been opened in connection to the "desecration" of Canada's National War Memorial among other incidents during weekend protests in Ottawa against mandates for Covid-19 vaccines and other public health measures.

"Several criminal investigations are underway in relation to the desecration of the National War Memorial/Terry Fox statute, threatening/illegal/intimidating behavior to police/city workers and other individuals and damage to a city vehicle," the Ottawa Police Service tweeted Sunday.

This weekend's protests grew out of the "Freedom Convoy" that made its way through Canada for several days before arriving in Ottawa on Saturday. It began as a protest by truckers opposed to vaccine requirements, before gaining followers calling for an end to other Covid-19 mandates as well.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters last week that 90% of the country's truckers were already vaccinated (Trudeau's office has not disclosed the location of the prime minister, whose family lives about a mile from Parliament Hill). The mandate, which took effect January 15 , requires truckers entering Canada to be fully vaccinated or face testing and quarantine requirements, thoughPrime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters last week that 90% of the country's truckers were already vaccinated (Trudeau's office has not disclosed the location of the prime minister, whose family lives about a mile from Parliament Hill).

Vehicles from the protest are parked, blocking lanes on a road, on Sunday, January 30, in Ottawa.

Saturday's protests were generally peaceful, police said -- but noisy. The sound of horns honking was heard throughout the capital, though many demonstrators were concentrated in the downtown core, causing traffic in and around Parliament Hill and prompting city officials to ask residents to avoid the area due to gridlock.

Read More