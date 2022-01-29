Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images People enjoy the snowfall that blankets Central Park in New York City as a nor'easter hits the East Coast on January 29, 2022. In pictures: Nor'easter slams East Coast

Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images People enjoy the snowfall that blankets Central Park in New York City as a nor'easter hits the East Coast on January 29, 2022.

The nor'easter churning along the East Coast on Saturday is threatening a dangerous mix of heavy snow and fierce winds for millions of Americans -- and could develop into a historic storm for parts of eastern New England, according to forecasters.

Whiteout conditions are expected across the region, and several governors declared states of emergency as they urged residents to stay off roads. There are also warnings of coastal flooding and the possibility of power outages due to downed utility lines.