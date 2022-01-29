People enjoy the snowfall that blankets Central Park in New York City as a nor'easter hits the East Coast on January 29, 2022.
Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

In pictures: Nor'easter slams East Coast

Updated 3:10 AM ET, Sun January 30, 2022

The nor'easter churning along the East Coast on Saturday is threatening a dangerous mix of heavy snow and fierce winds for millions of Americans -- and could develop into a historic storm for parts of eastern New England, according to forecasters.

Whiteout conditions are expected across the region, and several governors declared states of emergency as they urged residents to stay off roads. There are also warnings of coastal flooding and the possibility of power outages due to downed utility lines.

An aerial view shows snow covering Central Park in New York on January 29.
Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
A woman crosses 57th Street during a winter storm that brought more than seven inches of snow and strong wind gusts to New York City on January 29.
Anthony Behar/Sipa/AP
Mike Ratcliffe shovels snow from his driveway in Providence, Rhode Island, on Saturday.
David Goldman/AP
A person snowboards while pulled from a pickup truck in Providence, Rhode Island on Saturday.
David Goldman/AP
Hundreds take part in a spontaneous communal snowball fight in Washington Square Park in New York's City's Greenwich Village during a severe winter storm on Saturday, January 29.
Seth Harrison/The Journal News/USA Today Network
Patrick Lawrence clears his driveway of snow in New Bedford, Massachusetts, on Saturday, January 29.
Peter Pereira/The Standard-Times/AP
Waves crash on the coast of Scituate, Massachusetts, on Saturday.
Joseph Prezioso/AFP/Getty Images
A person cross country skis through New York's Times Square during a snow storm on Saturday.
Mary Altaffer/AP
A man walks through Harvard Square on Saturday in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Adam Glanzman/Getty Images
People shovel outside of the Davis Square MBTA station in Somerville, Massachusetts.
Adam Glanzman/Getty Images
Pedestrians and motorists make their way through heavy snow in Times Square in New York on Saturday.
Ed Jones/AFP/Getty Images