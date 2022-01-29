How cold is it in Miami? It's so cold that 'falling iguanas' are forecast

(CNN) Cold weather is relative to where you are, right?

A freezing wind chill in Minneapolis might be a warm snap. People in the Northeast are being crushed by a legitimate blizzard.

And way down south in South Florida, all the way down to South Beach, the high temp Saturday will be a bone-chilling 60 degrees, the National Weather Service says.

And on Sunday?

Forget about it. Sunday morning in West Palm Beach, the temp will be 36, with a wind chill at 32, forecasters say. Other locations in South Florida are expecting temps so cold that forecasters are even predicting the "only in Florida" weather calamity known as: Isolated falling iguanas.

"Much of the state will remain mostly clear and frigid tonight with the chance for scattered to isolated falling iguanas from trees due to subfreezing temperatures that may temporarily paralyze them," according to the Weather Prediction Center.

The keyword is "temporarily," since the raining reptiles most often rejuvenate when the warmth returns.

It may be in the 50s, 60s, & 70s today, but winter comes for FL/South GA this weekend. A variety of wind chill advisories/watches and freeze watches are out for this area. Some of our iguana friends down there go dormant in such conditions and could take a tumble. pic.twitter.com/dn2XzXl4zO — NWS Weather Prediction Center (@NWSWPC) January 28, 2022

The bitter Arctic air could bring the coldest temperatures in more than a decade to Miami on Sunday morning.

Freeze watches and warnings are in effect for much of the state Saturday night.

Wind chill advisories reach down to Key Largo. Wind chills will drop into the teens in the northern part of the state to near freezing in Miami.

Freeze warnings are in effect for around 10 million people in Florida, including Jacksonville, Orlando, Tampa and Melbourne.

Affiliate WPLG reports that homeless advocates are warning people that it's not safe to sleep in cars or on the streets this weekend.

Fire officials are advising people on the safe use of space heaters -- and not to use the oven for heat.