A sheriff's deputy is in the hospital following a shooting in Coachella, California

(CNN) A California sheriff's deputy is in the hospital after he was shot multiple times by a suspect during a traffic stop on Friday, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies from the Thermal Sheriff's Station of the Riverside County Sheriff's Department were conducting a traffic stop on Friday evening in Coachella when a male passenger "fled from deputies," the department said Saturday in a news release

"After a foot pursuit into a residential neighborhood, a physical altercation occurred between the deputy and the suspect," the department said. "During the altercation, the suspect shot the deputy causing injury."

The Riverside County Sheriff's deputy was injured by the suspect but fired back, according to the department. The male suspect "was struck by gunfire and pronounced deceased on scene," it said.

"One of the suspect's rounds struck the deputy in the chest and the ballistic vest absorbed the impact of that projectile and prevented the deputy from sustaining any major injury," the release said.

Read More