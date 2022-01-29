$426 million lottery ticket sold in Woodland Hills, California

(CNN) A $426 million lottery ticket was sold in Woodland Hills, California, on Friday night, according to a tweet from the California Lottery.

"The home team won big on Friday night when a #MegaMillions ticket sold in Woodland Hills hit the advertised $421 MILLION jackpot which resulted in a total of $426 Million," the state lottery said.

The winning ticket was sold at a Woodland Hills Chevron station, another tweet said.

The winning numbers were 3-16-25-44-55,and the Mega ball number was 13, according to a Saturday news release.

The unidentified winner can either choose to take a lump sum payout of about $293 million, or take the entire winnings amount of $426 million in 30 payments over the next 29 years, the California Lottery said.

