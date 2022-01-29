More than 1,000 students were sexually abused at this university. An ex-NFL player wants their stories to be heard

(CNN) Throughout the bitter winter, during rain and snow, Jon Vaughn has alternated between sleeping in a tent or a campervan outside former University of Michigan President Mark Schlissel's house.

The university missed numerous opportunities to stop him over his 37 year long career, it concluded.

This month the university announced a $490 million settlement with over a thousand victims of Anderson's alleged sexual abuse, pending approval by the Michigan Board of Regents and the claimants.

Dr. Robert E. Anderson worked for the University of Michigan from 1966 to 2003. He died in 2008.

But despite the settlement, the University is still facing calls to take responsibility for its role in the abuse, which spanned more than three decades -- as well as the university's failures to address alleged present day sexual misconduct and abuse by and of students and university staff.

Victims say that despite knowledge of Dr. Anderson's predatory behavior, U of M failed to take any action, and instead chose to continue enabling Dr. Anderson's abuse of vulnerable young men until his voluntary retirement in 2003.

"They've shown that over the last half century... [they're] uninterested in student safety as a priority," Vaughn, who played for U of M from 1988 to 1990 said.

"They've shown the inability to police themselves on a consistent basis, as pertains to sexual assault," he said.

Schlissel -- who was fired this month from his position as President following an anonymous complaint suggesting that he "may have been involved in an inappropriate relationship with a University employee" -- has apologized for Anderson's "tragic misconduct," and said in a statement that the university is committed to resolving victims' claims.

But Vaughn, 51, who was recently diagnosed with thyroid cancer and has been protesting for more than 100 days says he will continue to sleep outside the university president's house until the University of Michigan addresses historic and alleged present day abuse, after realizing how "acute" issues of sexual assault, violence and rape are on campus.

Vaughn is also one of many involved in hundreds of individual lawsuits and a class-action lawsuits filed against the University and the Board of Regents by survivors.

Black men treated differently

The allegations against Anderson mirror those against disgraced USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar at Michigan State University and Richard Strauss at Ohio State University. They too were doctors who abused their trusted positions to sexually exploit college students and athletes.

With more than a thousand people -- mostly men -- coming forward to say they were abused by Anderson, attorneys representing the victims say it may be the largest case of sex abuse by a single person in the US. The scale of the alleged abuse surpasses that at Michigan State, Ohio State, and similar incidents at other US universities.

But the case has received nowhere near as much media coverage as that of the abuse of Nassar.

A disproportionate number of the victims are African American, Vaughn told CNN.

"I don't think the world right now is ready to complete that spectrum of the face of abuse and include African-American men," Vaughn told CNN.

Attorney Mike Cox, who is representing 174 victims in confidential federal court mediation with the University of Michigan told CNN that some 40% of the 1000 Anderson victims are African American men.

"We have not done a formal analysis because all are victims and viewed equally in that sense. But clearly the amount of African American victim survivors is much, much higher than their numbers in American society," Cox told CNN over email.

Black Americans represent just 13.4% of the American population.

The percentage of African American survivors is also "dramatically higher" than their percentages as part of the UM student base, Cox said.

The University of Michigan agreed to work toward a goal of 10% African American enrollment by 1973, but did not reach this goal: Black student enrollment had declined by 1987 to 5.3% of the student body from the high of 7.7% in 1976 and never reached the 10% goal targeted by administrators in the early '70's.

From the 1980s until 1996, there was a 10% increase in African American student enrollment. However, efforts to increase African American enrollment to reflect the Michigan state's 14% Black population have been unsuccessful, according to the university.

Vaughn said it took years for him to even recognize what had happened to him as abuse, and that in communities of color, "for men to even discuss their abuse is seen as a weakness. In those communities, you're forced to be tough and strong."

"We've been fighting to have a voice, just typically in this country, for over 400 years, we're constantly and have historically been marginalized, or dehumanized in so many ways. So I really think those two factors create this perfect storm," he said.

Jon Vaughn says he will continue his protest at the university.

Attorney Parker Stinar, who represents around 200 of the survivors, agreed, adding that Anderson's case has not received anywhere near as much media coverage or public recognition as other sex abuse cases because the vast majority of survivors are older, Black men.

"For Larry Nassar, you had white, 30-year-old women, whereas for Dr. Anderson, the vast majority of the survivors are Black and in their 50s, 60s and 70s. This case is overlooked in part because of that," he told CNN.

"I think our society looks down on men who are sexually abused, let alone big, strong, athletic, Black men who are sexually abused, compared to what they perceive to be innocent white women," Stinar added. "Because they have this societal influence that asks men: How can they allow themselves to be sexually abused?"

Rebecca Wanzo, professor of Women, Gender, and Sexuality Studies at Washington University, St. Louis, told CNN that race plays a significant part in whether or how violence and abuse is reported by the media.

"If you don't have someone who's the face of something that they [the media] put forward, or seems like an ideal victim that people want to tell a story about, historically, that is something that can really affect the ability of a story to travel," she explained.

This, she said, is often an issue when it comes to reporting issues like sexual abuse and murder.

"Systemic violence often tends to get less attentio