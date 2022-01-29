Legendary NFL quarterback Tom Brady says it's time to retire

By Steve Almasy and Homero De la Fuente, CNN

Updated 3:34 PM ET, Sat January 29, 2022

Legendary NFL quarterback Tom Brady is calling it quits after 22 seasons.
Legendary NFL quarterback Tom Brady is calling it quits after 22 seasons.

(CNN)Tom Brady, a seven-time Super Bowl winner who is arguably the greatest NFL quarterback of all time, has decided to retire, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter and Jeff Darlington and The Boston Globe, citing unnamed sources.

Brady just wrapped up his 22nd season in the NFL and second with the Bucs.
Last Sunday, when Tampa Bay, the defending Super Bowl champion, lost to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Divisional Round, Brady said he would take the decision on his professional football future "day-by-day."
    Follow CNN's live coverage
      Tom Brady: &#39;It&#39;s not always what I want. It&#39;s what we want as a family.&#39; What next for quarterback?
      Tom Brady: 'It's not always what I want. It's what we want as a family.' What next for quarterback?
      Brady is considered by many NFL observers to be the greatest quarterback of all time, having led the New England Patriots to six Super Bowl titles and the Bucs to one. No quarterback has thrown for more touchdowns, more yards or won more playoff games than Brady. He has also played in and won more regular-season games in his career than any other quarterback.
        Read More
        Brady is a 44-year-old father of three who has been married to supermodel Gisele Bündchen since 2009. They have two children, a 12-year-old son and a 9-year-old daughter. Brady has a 14-year-old son from a prior relationship with actress Bridget Moynahan.
        Brady told the SiriusXM "Let's Go!" Podcast Monday Bündchen and his children would be at the heart of any choice he made.
          "The biggest difference now that I'm older is I have kids now too, and I care about them a lot as well," Brady told Jim Gray.
          "They've been my biggest supporters. My wife is my biggest supporter, it pains her to see me get hit out there.
          "She deserves what she needs from me as a husband and my kids deserve what they need from me as a dad."
          Taken by the Patriots with the 199th pick of the 2000 NFL Draft, Brady wasn't meant to be the starting quarterback; the Patriots already had three-time Pro Bowl selection Drew Bledsoe. The Boston Herald reported Patriots Coach Bill Belichick said they took Brady because he was the highest-rated player still available in the sixth round.
          "He's a good, tough quarterback who played at a high level of competition,'' Patriots coach Bill Belichick said. "We'll put him out there with everyone else and let him compete and see what happens.''
          After Brady had a good training camp and preseason, the Patriots made the rare move of keeping him as a fourth-string quarterback.
          He moved up the depth chart and in the second game of Brady's second season Bledsoe suffered a severe injury when he was slammed to the ground in a game.
          When Brady took over, the Patriots were coming off a losing season and had struggled in two losses to open the 2001 season.
          But the young quarterback led them to 11 wins in their last 14 regular-season games and on to Super Bowl XXXVI. There the Patriots beat the St. Louis Rams on a last-second field goal after Brady completed five passes on the game-winning drive. It was the first of five times he would be selected as Most Valuable Player in the game.
          Tom Brady holds the Vince Lombardi Trophy after leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a Super Bowl win in February 2021.
          Photos: NFL legend Tom Brady
          Tom Brady holds the Vince Lombardi Trophy after leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a Super Bowl win in February 2021.
          Hide Caption
          1 of 36
          Brady played college football at the University of Michigan. He started for the Wolverines in his junior and senior seasons, going 20-5.
          Photos: NFL legend Tom Brady
          Brady played college football at the University of Michigan. He started for the Wolverines in his junior and senior seasons, going 20-5.
          Hide Caption
          2 of 36
          Brady grew up in San Mateo, California, and played football, basketball and baseball before joining Michigan.
          Photos: NFL legend Tom Brady
          Brady grew up in San Mateo, California, and played football, basketball and baseball before joining Michigan.
          Hide Caption
          3 of 36
          Despite his successful career at Michigan, Brady was not projected to be a star in the NFL. He was the 199th player taken in the NFL Draft. Many quarterbacks were taken before him.
          Photos: NFL legend Tom Brady
          Despite his successful career at Michigan, Brady was not projected to be a star in the NFL. He was the 199th player taken in the NFL Draft. Many quarterbacks were taken before him.
          Hide Caption
          4 of 36
          Brady started his career backing up Drew Bledsoe. But when Bledsoe was hurt in September 2001, Brady got his chance to shine. He took over as starter and led the Patriots all the way to the Super Bowl.
          Photos: NFL legend Tom Brady
          Brady started his career backing up Drew Bledsoe. But when Bledsoe was hurt in September 2001, Brady got his chance to shine. He took over as starter and led the Patriots all the way to the Super Bowl.
          Hide Caption
          5 of 36
          Brady loses the ball after being hit by Oakland&#39;s Charles Woodson during an NFL playoff game in January 2002. The Patriots got the ball back and went on to win the game, but the controversial play was heavily debated in the offseason. The &quot;tuck rule&quot; was eventually repealed in 2013.
          Photos: NFL legend Tom Brady
          Brady loses the ball after being hit by Oakland's Charles Woodson during an NFL playoff game in January 2002. The Patriots got the ball back and went on to win the game, but the controversial play was heavily debated in the offseason. The "tuck rule" was eventually repealed in 2013.
          Hide Caption
          6 of 36
          The 2001 season culminated in a Super Bowl victory for Brady and the Patriots in February 2002. They upset the heavily favored St. Louis Rams 20-17. Brady was named Super Bowl MVP, and he became the youngest quarterback to win a Super Bowl. He was 24.
          Photos: NFL legend Tom Brady
          The 2001 season culminated in a Super Bowl victory for Brady and the Patriots in February 2002. They upset the heavily favored St. Louis Rams 20-17. Brady was named Super Bowl MVP, and he became the youngest quarterback to win a Super Bowl. He was 24.
          Hide Caption
          7 of 36
          Brady and the Patriots were back in the Super Bowl in 2004, winning another title over the Carolina Panthers. They repeated the next season with a Super Bowl win over Philadelphia.
          Photos: NFL legend Tom Brady
          Brady and the Patriots were back in the Super Bowl in 2004, winning another title over the Carolina Panthers. They repeated the next season with a Super Bowl win over Philadelphia.
          Hide Caption
          8 of 36
          Brady and Patriots coach Bill Belichick celebrate after a playoff win in January 2007. The two were together for Brady&#39;s entire Patriots career.
          Photos: NFL legend Tom Brady
          Brady and Patriots coach Bill Belichick celebrate after a playoff win in January 2007. The two were together for Brady's entire Patriots career.
          Hide Caption
          9 of 36
          Brady throws a pass during a game in Cincinnati in October 2007.
          Photos: NFL legend Tom Brady
          Brady throws a pass during a game in Cincinnati in October 2007.
          Hide Caption
          10 of 36