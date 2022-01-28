Gun used by Kyle Rittenhouse in Kenosha shootings to be destroyed

(CNN) The gun that Kyle Rittenhouse used in the Kenosha, Wisconsin, shootings will be destroyed, Kenosha County Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger said Friday.

"The parties -- the defense, the state, and also Dominick Black, who purchased that firearm -- have all signed off on a stipulation whereby the Kenosha Police Department and Joint Services will destroy that firearm, as well as the magazine, and the scope," Binger told Judge Bruce Schroeder at a hearing Friday. "It will not be in anyone's possession."

Rittenhouse, who was acquitted in November of killing two people and shooting another during 2020 unrest, asked the court earlier this month to order the release of the gun because he wanted to properly destroy it, according to a court document filed by his attorney.

"I have discussed this with my client and it meets his goals, and we're in agreement," defense attorney Mark Richards told the court Friday.

Richards also confirmed the rest of Rittenhouse's property that was seized when he was arrested was returned earlier this week. Rittenhouse was not present for the hearing.

