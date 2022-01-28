Bridge given an overall 'poor' rating by Pennsylvania Department of Transportation

(CNN) The bridge that collapsed Friday had an "overall condition" rating of "poor," according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation website that tracks bridges across the state.

The bridge was built in 1970, was 447 feet long, and made of a steel rigid frame, the website says.

The PennDOT website says the Deck Condition was rated "4 - Poor," the Superstructure Condition was also "4 - Poor," and the Substructure Condition was rated "6 - Satisfactory." During a news conference Friday, Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey said it was last inspected on September 2021.

According to PennDOT , "Bridge condition is determined by the lowest condition rating of the primary components of a bridge or culvert."

"If the lowest rating is greater than or equal to 7, the bridge is classified as Good; if it is less than or equal to 4, the classification is Poor. Bridges rated 5 or 6 are classified as Fair," the website explains.

