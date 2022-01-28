9 police officers fatally shoot pedestrian after standoff on interstate in Nashville, authorities say

(CNN) Nine police officers fatally shot a pedestrian on a Tennessee interstate after a short standoff, authorities said Thursday.

Landon Eastep, 37, was killed after about 30 minutes of negotiations -- during which traffic was halted along Interstate 65 near Nashville. Officers opened fire after he appeared "to adjust his stance and reach for what was later identified as a metal cylindrical object at his waist," the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said in a statement.

It was later determined not to be a firearm.

The standoff began around 2 p.m. Eastep had been sitting on a guardrail on the shoulder of the interstate and a state trooper was attempting to get him to move off the highway, according to Metro Nashville Police Department spokesperson Don Aaron.

"The individual kind of pushed away from the trooper and produced a box cutter," Aaron said.

