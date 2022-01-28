(CNN) Using genetic genealogy and familial DNA, police in Colorado have solved the decades-old cases of the deaths of four females, saying the killer was a man who died by suicide in jail in 1981.

The three women and a teenage girl were stabbed to death between 1978 and 1981 in the Denver area. Police didn't divulge information about the cases Friday, but Denver Police Commander Matt Clark said there was an "underlying sexual component."

Police recently used DNA evidence to identify the killer as Joe Ervin, who took his own life 41 years ago after being arrested for the fatal shooting of a Aurora police officer.

Authorities exhumed Ervin's remains in late 2021 and found his DNA matched that found at the crime scenes.

Antoinette Parks.

"While the perpetrator cannot fully be held accountable for his despicable actions, we hope that knowing who is responsible can bring some peace to the families," Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen said Friday at a news conference.

