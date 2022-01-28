An Arizona hiker fell 700 feet to his death while trying to take a photo

(CNN) A hiker in Arizona slipped and fell hundreds of feet to his death Monday after trying to take a photo in Lost Dutchman State Park, according to the Pinal County Sheriff's Office.

Richard Jacobson, 21, was found dead around 700 feet below the Flat Iron Trail, sheriff's office spokesperson Lauren Reimer told CNN by email.

A friend who was camping with Jacobson called 911 around 12:45 a.m. to report that Jacobson had gone to the edge of the trail "to take a photo and slipped," the statement said.

A helicopter with the Arizona Department of Public Safety helped find and recover Jacobson's body, the sheriff's office said. The park is about 40 miles from Phoenix.

Read More