Manny Millan/Sports Illustrated/Getty Images The Jamaican bobsled team captured the hearts of the sporting world in 1988 when it competed at the Winter Olympics for the very first time. The four-man team crashed on its third run, but the athletes were greeted by cheers and handshakes as they walked toward the finish line. Their story was later immortalized by the 1993 Disney movie "Cool Runnings." Iconic moments from Winter Olympics history

The Winter Olympics began nearly 100 years ago in Chamonix, France, and since 1924 we've seen many inspiring performances and dramatic moments.

Here are the ones we remember the most.