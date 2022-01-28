The Jamaican bobsled team captured the hearts of the sporting world in 1988 when it competed at the Winter Olympics for the very first time. The four-man team crashed on its third run, but the athletes were greeted by cheers and handshakes as they walked toward the finish line. Their story was later immortalized by the 1993 Disney movie "Cool Runnings."
Manny Millan/Sports Illustrated/Getty Images

Iconic moments from Winter Olympics history

Updated 7:56 PM ET, Fri January 28, 2022

The Jamaican bobsled team captured the hearts of the sporting world in 1988 when it competed at the Winter Olympics for the very first time. The four-man team crashed on its third run, but the athletes were greeted by cheers and handshakes as they walked toward the finish line. Their story was later immortalized by the 1993 Disney movie "Cool Runnings."
Manny Millan/Sports Illustrated/Getty Images

The Winter Olympics began nearly 100 years ago in Chamonix, France, and since 1924 we've seen many inspiring performances and dramatic moments.

Here are the ones we remember the most.

In 1980, a US hockey team made up of college players and amateurs upset the powerhouse Soviet team that was heavily favored to win the country's sixth gold medal in seven Olympics. The Americans' 4-3 win, which came in front of a home crowd in Lake Placid, New York, was dubbed the "Miracle on Ice," and Sports Illustrated later recognized it as the No. 1 sports moment of the 20th century. The Americans went on to defeat Finland two days later to win the gold medal.
Steve Fenn/Disney/Getty Images
Just six weeks before the 1994 Winter Olympics, US figure skater Nancy Kerrigan was attacked by a man who had been hired by the ex-husband of her American rival, Tonya Harding. It sparked one of the biggest scandals in sports history and made for some awkward practice sessions in the days leading up to the Games. Kerrigan, seen here at right, recovered from her knee injury to win a silver medal, while Harding, left, placed eighth and was later banned for life from the sport. Harding denied having anything to do with the attack, but she did plead guilty to conspiring to hinder prosecution. She was given three years' probation, 500 hours of community service and a $160,000 fine.
Andreas Altwein/Picture Alliance/Getty Images
While competing in the downhill at the 1998 Games, Austrian Hermann Maier survived one of the most dramatic crashes ever witnessed in skiing history. He flew 30 feet off course, crashing through two fences and landing on his helmet at over 70 mph. But the "Herminator" suffered only minor injuries, and he came back days later to win gold in both the giant slalom and the super-G.
Carl Yarbrough/Sports Illustrated/Getty Images
Snowboarding made its Olympic debut in 1998, but Shaun White took it to another level in 2010. The redheaded American known as "The Flying Tomato" dazzled on the halfpipe, showing off new tricks on his way to defending his Olympic crown. He already had the gold wrapped up by his second run, where he landed a double McTwist 1260 he called the "Tom