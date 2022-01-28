Prince Andrew gives up membership at the Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews

(CNN) As Prince Andrew faces the prospect of a trial in a very public civil lawsuit for sexual abuse later this year, the British royal has given up his membership at the historic Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews in Scotland.

"I can confirm that The Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews has received notification that the Duke of York will relinquish his Honorary Membership," said a spokesperson for the Scottish club in a statement sent to CNN on Friday. "We respect and appreciate his decision."

Known as the "Home of Golf," the game in various forms has been played over the St. Andrews links since the 15th century. The historic seaside and university town north east of Edinburgh on Fife's east coast is home to seven golf courses with the Old Course at its heart.

The 150th Open is due to be staged at St Andrews on the Old Course in July. The Open is one of golf's four majors.