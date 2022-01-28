This weekend, you’ll find a deal on our pick for best mesh Wi-Fi,discounted Columbia winter gear and savings on cookware from Sur La Table. All that and more below.

If you’re working from home (or just streaming and gaming at home), reliable Wi-Fi is a must-have. Ensure your network connection is as strong as ever with a discounted Eero 6 Mesh Wi-Fi System, plus two extenders. The highly rated bundle is back down to $195 (its lowest price ever) and happens to be our pick for best mesh Wi-Fi router. Plus, it’s easy to install, so you can get online and stay online for as long as you like.

Spending time inside this winter means plenty of time to refine your culinary skill set and perfect your favorite recipes, so if you’re looking for the necessary cooking implements, head over to Sur La Table. The retailer’s Things We Love Sale is on through Monday, so you can upgrade your pots, pans and more for up to 50% off.

Shop a variety of items on sale, and you’ll find discounts on everything from individual Dutch ovens, sauce pans and skillets to entire cookware sets. Top brands like Le Creuset, All-Clad, Staub, Nespresso and Scanpan are included in the promotion, so you can be sure that your new cookware is of excellent quality. Plus, super-cute Valentine’s Day wares are 20% off through Monday.

Winter (and for some in the Northeast, a bomb cyclone) is officially here, but there’s still time to upgrade your outerwear — and other layers — at Columbia, where cold weather styles are up to 50% off at the Winter Sale. Hundreds of jackets, boots, base layers and more are among the deals, so you can take on any adventure this season.

Those looking to get fit this year should pick up the Fitbit Charge 5 today since it’s down to $119.95 at Amazon — that’s $60 off its usual price and the biggest price drop yet. The newest Fitbit boasts seven full days of battery life and is built to track your steps, distance, sleep, hourly activity and calories burned, in addition to monitoring your heart rate. And thanks to a Daily Readiness Score, it even tells you whether your body is ready to work out or if you should take a recovery day. Read more about the device here.

One of the most feature-filled Instant Pot models is the famous Instant Pot Duo Crisp, which gets even better with the addition of an air fryer to its long list of programs. Speaking of, there are 11 one-touch cooking settings that include air frying with EvenCrisp technology, thanks to the included air fryer lid, plus slow cooking, roasting, steaming and dehydrating. Now the 6-quart model is on sale at Target for almost 50% off the original price. Shop soon before this deal gets eaten up.

More deals to shop

• Save 25% off your Valentine’s Day flowers from 1800Flowers with the promo code CUPID25 at checkout — shop all the eligible arrangements and gifts here.

• Woot! is having a great sale on The North Face gear, including up to 46% off jackets, T-shirts, fleece and more.

• Bissell’s aptly named Little Green Spot Cleaner gets spots and stains out of rugs, couches, carpets and car interiors, and now it’s on sale at Walmart for just $89.

• Kasa Smart Plugs compatible with Alexa and Google Home are on sale on Amazon for $10.79 per two-pack when you apply the promo code 40KASAPLUGS at checkout.

• Hedley & Bennett’s stylish yet utilitarian aprons are buy one, get one free through Feb. 5 with code BOGO50.

• Save 10% on your $50-or-more purchase of Crocs at the store’s site, where you can shop the full range of styles and colors.

• K-beauty retailer Soko Glam’s Lunar New Year sale is seriously good shopping — refresh your skin care for the rest of the winter before the deals end.

• Ban.do’s colorful accessories and home goods are all 20% off right now — or spend $50 and receive $25 off. Either way, it’s a great time to shop this poppy, fun collection.

• Score Under Armour fleece for just $25 with the code FLEECEFOR25 at checkout — and you can score accessories for $15 too with the code COLDFOR15.

• This frankly adorable Smoko dumpling light is just $7.88 at Walmart right now.

Deals you may have missed

Up to 40% off

Roam The Jaunt Carry-On Bag Roam

Before you head out on your next trip, stock up on discounted luggage from Roam’s End-of-Season Sale. All hardside luggage from the brand, including expandables, is up to 40% off. When we tested out Roam’s hardside carry-on, we found the bag to be lightweight, roomy and, ultimately, expertly designed. Read more of our thoughts on the totally customizable brand here.

50% off for the first year

1Password

In this day and age of apps and online services galore, a password manager is a must-have, especially because reusing a password makes you more vulnerable in case of a data breach. That’s where 1Password, our pick for best password manager, comes in — and right now it’s half off for the first year for families when you use code CNN22, bringing the yearly cost down to $29.94. 1Password securely stores your information and even generates complex passwords for you when you create new accounts, plus it offers handy features like integration across platforms and a browser extension. Read more about why we love it here.

Amazon

Whether you’re looking to nama-stay in shape or just Zen out, a good yoga mat is an essential part of a great yoga practice. And right now our pick for best thick yoga mat is 25% off at Amazon — savings like that are particularly soothing for both mind and wallet. This PVC mat boasts 6 millimeters of cushion and features a deep texture that ensures a nonslip surface, all at a very affordable price. Read more here.

The Big Home Sale

Martha Stewart Collection Enameled Cast Iron Cookware Macy's

Macy’s is marking down nearly 50,000 items (yes, you read that right) for the home at The Big Home Sale — from kitchen appliances and mattresses to towels, sheets and more — by up to 65%. There’s no code necessary to get the lower prices on top brands like Martha Stewart Collection, Ralph Lauren, Cuisinart and more. Browse through all the deals by Feb. 1 to score the savings, though you have until Feb. 14 to snag a deal on furniture and mattresses.

$50 From $45 at Best Buy

Gift Cards at Best Buy CNN

Savings on gift cards is almost like free money, and right now Best Buy is marking down a variety of $100 and $50 gift cards by $10 and $5, respectively. Scoop up savings on gift cards for Uber (which can be used for Uber Eats), Lyft, Chipotle, Southwest Airlines and more. Check out all the gift card deals here.

$5 off first subscription bag

Blue Bottle

Fans of a bold cup of joe, look no further than this deal on a subscription from Blue Bottle Coffee, our pick for best coffee subscription service following a jittery two months of comprehensive sampling. Now through Sunday, new subscribers get $5 off on their first subscription bag for all espresso coffees automatically applied at checkout. Every week, you’ll receive a bag of whole beans to grind up and sip on — when we tried Blue Bottle’s offerings, we loved nearly every single variety we tried. And freshness isn’t an issue either; each bag is sent from the brand’s roastery to your door no more than 48 hours after roasting. (Not to mention, shipping is free.)

$40 $24.99 at Amazon

Amazon

Thanks to this Amazon deal, you can get the last notebook you’ll ever need at an ultra-low price. Rocketbook is the pinnacle of reusable notebooks, and you can snag a legal pad version for its lowest price ever.

With Rocketbook, you can ensure your ideas live on forever in the cloud. Save your handwritten notes to Google Drive, Dropbox, Evernote, OneNote, Slack, iCloud, email and more using the free Rocketbook app. Plus, AI technology allows you to use Rocketbook’s smart titles, smart search and email transcription to organize your notes more easily. As you write, be sure to allow 15 seconds for the ink from any pen, marker or highlighter to bond to Rocketbook’s pages. Then, when all the pages are filled, simply wipe clean with a damp cloth and start from scratch.

Up to 50% off at Reebok

Reebok Nano Reebok

Kick up your heels for this deal on Reebok’s beloved Nano sneakers. The Nano X is 50% off, while the Nano X1 is 40% off when you use code NANOSTEAL at checkout for a limited time. These top training shoes for both men and women offer lightweight, responsive cushioning, stability and durable stretch to handle even your toughest days at the gym, so snag them in the colorway of your choosing for less while they’re on sale.

$99 $52.06 at Amazon

Tushy

Now’s the perfect time to take the plunge if you’ve been feeling bidet-curious. Tushy, the Instagram-famous bidet company, is currently offering its Classic 2.0 model (the previous version of our pick for best bidet) for $52.06 at Amazon right now. The bidet itself is easy to install and fits snugly under your toilet seat. We found the adjustable nozzle and sleek aesthetic to be a bathroom game changer, and you can read our full review here.

$159.99 From $99.99 at Amazon

Apple

Apple’s famed true wireless earbuds are back down to a great price on Amazon. Right now you can score your very own pair of AirPods Pro — complete with wireless charging case, active noise cancellation, Transparency mode, Adaptive EQ and all the other features you know and love — for just $179.99. In addition, Apple’s second-generation AirPods are down to $99.99 and still a great option for many.

$19.98 $15.98 at Amazon

Jall Wooden Digital Alarm Clock Amazon

Wake up and save on our pick for best alarm clock, the Jall Wooden Digital Alarm Clock, back down to its all-time low price. We loved this clock for its simplicity; it doesn’t have any superfluous bells and whistles to get in the way of your seamless wake-up call in the form of a loud (but not too loud) beep.

25% off sitewide with code CNN25

Thousand Fell Thousand Fell

Up the sustainability factor of your footwear with Thousand Fell. The brand makes chic sneakers from entirely recyclable and biodegradable materials — and now you can snag a pair of your own for even less. Use the exclusive code CNN25 to take 25% off sneakers sitewide. Best of all, once you’ve worn out your new kicks, you can return them to Thousand Fell to be recycled and receive a discount on your next pair.

$199.99 From $133.99 at Amazon

Beats Solo 3 Benjamin Levin/CNN

Listen up: Our pick for best on-ear headphones, the Beats Solo 3, is on sale in a range of colors at Amazon. In our comprehensive test, we found their sound quality to be just as impressive as their looks, not to mention these cans are light and comfortable to wear. Pick up a pair in matte black, rose gold or citrus red before the price goes back up tomorrow.

$29.98 $19.98 at Amazon

Chamberlain

Up the intelligence of your garage with the myQ Chamberlain Smart Garage Control, now under $20 on Amazon. Our pick for best smart garage door controller, myQ can manage up to two garage doors, and the wireless hub makes it super easy to install. Not to mention, you’ll never be left wondering if you accidentally left the garage door open again.

$69.99 $36.11 at Amazon

EarFun Air Amazon

If you’re looking to spend less than $100 on earbuds, go with the EarFun Air. We named these buds our top pick for best budget earbuds after five months of testing, and they snagged the title of “best earbuds for working from home” too. Best of all, right now the black EarFun Air colorway is even cheaper than usual, thanks to an extra 15% off when you clip the on-page coupon at Amazon. Sounds like a pretty great deal to us.

$492 $366.65 at Amazon

Steelcase

If you’re working from home, a good office chair is a must-have item, so take advantage of some savings on the Steelcase Series 1, our favorite office chair (read more about that here); we gave the Steelcase Series 1 a perfect score in terms of build, ease of assembly and quality of materials, not to mention its lifetime warranty. And right now it’s down to $362.98 — more than $100 off its usual price tag and the lowest price we’ve seen in months — in select colors, including neutral Licorice.