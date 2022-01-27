A rocket booster could crash into the moon in the next few weeks

(CNN) A rogue rocket booster could collide with the moon in the next few weeks, according to space experts, an event that could leave a crater on the far side of the moon.

The SpaceX Falcon rocket stage was used in 2015 to launch the US Deep Space Climate Observatory, or DSCOVR and has been floating around in the outer part of the Earth-moon system ever since.

Bill Gray, an independent researcher focused on orbital dynamics who was the first to publicize the imminent collision, said by his calculations the rocket part would hit the moon a bit north of its equator "within a minute" of 7.26 a.m. ET on March 4. The way the object is moving makes it difficult to pinpoint the exact location, he added, although it is likely to change only by a few kilometers.

"Right now, we can't get more data because the object is quite close to the sun in the sky. On February 7 and 8, we'll have a brief opportunity to look at it and will get more data, and the above time and location will be better determined," Gray said via email.

While spacecraft are sometimes intentionally crashed on the moon at the end of a lunar mission, for example, space debris randomly hitting the moon is uncommon, said Holger Krag, head of the European Space Agency's Space Debris Office.

