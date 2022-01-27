Oklahoma death row inmate who requested firing squad is executed by lethal injection

(CNN) An Oklahoma death row inmate who had requested execution by firing squad was executed by lethal injection on Thursday, according to the state Department of Corrections.

The execution of Donald Grant "was carried out with zero complications" at 10:16 a.m., state Attorney General John O'Connor said in a statement.

In October 2021 the state resumed executions by lethal injection, after a lengthy hiatus following a botched execution in 2014.

Grant and another death row inmate, Gilbert Postelle, had asked a federal judge to intervene and allow their executions by firing squad rather than lethal injection. The judge denied the preliminary injunction.

Grant's lawyers appealed to the US Supreme Court for a stay, but Justice Brett Kavanaugh denied the application.

