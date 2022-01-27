Fallen NYPD officer saved 5 lives with organ donation, organization says

NYPD mourns fallen officers
The casket arrives at St. Patrick's Cathedral for the wake of New York police officer Jason Rivera on Thursday, January 27. Rivera, 22, was killed last week while responding to a call.
Friends and family hug at Rivera's wake on Thursday.
Members of the New York Police Department stand in formation outside St. Patrick's Cathedral as they attend Rivera's wake on Thursday.
Police officers on horseback arrive outside St. Patrick's Cathedral on Thursday.
Rivera's casket is carried at his wake.
Hundreds of people attend a vigil for Rivera and his partner, Officer Wilbert Mora, in front of the 32nd Precinct station house in Harlem on Wednesday, January 26.
A fellow officer can't hold back his tears as he speaks at the vigil on Wednesday.
Police officers attend the vigil on Wednesday.
Police officers hug after Mora's casket arrived at a funeral home on Wednesday.
People pay tribute to Mora and Rivera as they watch Mora's body be moved to a funeral home on Wednesday.
Police officers salute as Mora's remains are transferred outside a New York City hospital on Tuesday, January 25.
Police officers and other members of the community also held a candlelight vigil at the 32nd Precinct on Monday, January 24.
People participate in Monday's vigil.
Rivera's body is brought into a funeral home on Sunday, January 23.
Police officers walk from the 32nd Precinct to Harlem Hospital on Sunday, near the scene where the two officers where shot.
Police officers walk past a sign with a message of support on Sunday.
A procession for Rivera's remains makes its way to his funeral on Sunday.
Police officers and firefighters stand at attention before Rivera's remains were brought to a funeral home on Sunday.