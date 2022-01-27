Fallen NYPD officer saved 5 lives with organ donation, organization says

Photos: NYPD mourns fallen officers The casket arrives at St. Patrick's Cathedral for the wake of New York police officer Jason Rivera on Thursday, January 27. Rivera, 22, was killed last week while responding to a call. Hide Caption 1 of 21

Photos: NYPD mourns fallen officers Friends and family hug at Rivera's wake on Thursday. Hide Caption 2 of 21

Photos: NYPD mourns fallen officers Members of the New York Police Department stand in formation outside St. Patrick's Cathedral as they attend Rivera's wake on Thursday. Hide Caption 3 of 21

Photos: NYPD mourns fallen officers Police officers on horseback arrive outside St. Patrick's Cathedral on Thursday. Hide Caption 4 of 21

Photos: NYPD mourns fallen officers Rivera's casket is carried at his wake. Hide Caption 5 of 21

Photos: NYPD mourns fallen officers Hundreds of people attend a vigil for Rivera and his partner, Officer Wilbert Mora, in front of the 32nd Precinct station house in Harlem on Wednesday, January 26. Hide Caption 6 of 21

Photos: NYPD mourns fallen officers A fellow officer can't hold back his tears as he speaks at the vigil on Wednesday. Hide Caption 7 of 21

Photos: NYPD mourns fallen officers Police officers attend the vigil on Wednesday. Hide Caption 8 of 21

Photos: NYPD mourns fallen officers Police officers hug after Mora's casket arrived at a funeral home on Wednesday. Hide Caption 9 of 21

Photos: NYPD mourns fallen officers People pay tribute to Mora and Rivera as they watch Mora's body be moved to a funeral home on Wednesday. Hide Caption 10 of 21

Photos: NYPD mourns fallen officers Police officers salute as Mora's remains are transferred outside a New York City hospital on Tuesday, January 25. Hide Caption 11 of 21

Photos: NYPD mourns fallen officers Police officers and other members of the community also held a candlelight vigil at the 32nd Precinct on Monday, January 24. Hide Caption 12 of 21

Photos: NYPD mourns fallen officers People participate in Monday's vigil. Hide Caption 13 of 21

Photos: NYPD mourns fallen officers Rivera's body is brought into a funeral home on Sunday, January 23. Hide Caption 14 of 21

Photos: NYPD mourns fallen officers Police officers walk from the 32nd Precinct to Harlem Hospital on Sunday, near the scene where the two officers where shot. Hide Caption 15 of 21

Photos: NYPD mourns fallen officers Police officers walk past a sign with a message of support on Sunday. Hide Caption 16 of 21

Photos: NYPD mourns fallen officers A procession for Rivera's remains makes its way to his funeral on Sunday. Hide Caption 17 of 21