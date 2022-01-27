A Bronx man faces more than 300 gun-related charges for allegedly selling weapons to an undercover officer

(CNN) A Bronx man is facing more than 300 counts of gun-related charges after allegedly selling more than 70 weapons and high capacity magazines to an undercover New York Police Department officer, the Bronx District Attorney announced Wednesday.

Shakor Rodriguez is charged with a total of 304 counts, including the criminal sale and possession of a firearm and criminal possession of a weapon, according to two indictments filed in the Bronx Supreme Court.

The 23-year-old was attending Austin Peay State University in Clarksville, Tennessee, while allegedly smuggling illegal weapons to the Bronx and Manhattan, according to the DA.

Rodriguez allegedly sold an undercover NYPD officer 73 firearms, 59 of which were loaded, and more than 40 high-capacity magazines, according to the district attorney, who noted the officer typically paid between $1,000 and $1,500 per gun.

Read More