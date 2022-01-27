Milwaukee Police believe there are multiple suspects in fatal shooting of 6 people

(CNN) Investigators believe there are multiple suspects in the shooting of six people who were found dead this week in a Wisconsin home, Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman said Thursday in a news conference.

Four persons of interest -- all adults -- are in custody, Norman said. No criminal charges have been referred, he said. None of the people was named publicly.

"We're still trying to determine what their involvement was, if any, with this homicide," Norman said.

On Sunday afternoon, the bodies of the five men and one woman were discovered in a Milwaukee home when police were called to assist with a wellness check.

The mass shooting was likely a targeted attack, Norman said, and the public is not in danger. The incident did not appear to be a murder-suicide, but the motive was not clear, he said.

