Scientists stunned by climate denialism from Joe Rogan podcast guest

(CNN) As podcaster Joe Rogan faces condemnation from medical scientists for spreading misinformation about vaccines and Covid-19, another interview by the controversial host this week has become the subject of mockery -- this time among climate scientists.

Canadian clinical psychologist Jordan Peterson appeared on "The Joe Rogan Experience" on Monday, making false and generalized claims that the modeling scientists use to project climate change and its impacts are flawed.

In waffling remarks, Peterson said that "there's no such thing as climate, right?" He then went on to mock "climate types," who he said typically suggest that "climate is about everything."

"But your models aren't based on everything. Your models are based on a set number of variables. So that means you've reduced the variables -- which are everything -- to that set. But how did you decide which set of variables to include in the equation if it's about everything?"

Rogan did little to challenge the unsubstantiated comments.