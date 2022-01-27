Three Houston police officers shot and a search is on for suspect

(CNN) Houston Police are searching for a suspect after three officers were shot Thursday.

"The suspect fled the scene in a white Mercedes and is being sought at this time," police tweeted

The officers were taken to a hospital, the tweet said.

A community affairs representative told CNN by phone that they did not have more details on the circumstances of the shooting immediately available.

The shooting comes four days after Cpl. Charles Galloway of Harris County Constable Precinct 5 was fatally shot during a traffic stop. A suspect in that case was arrested in Mexico and returned to the Houston area on Wednesday night.

Read More